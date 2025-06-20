rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Bit (c. 1940) by Arthur P Reynolds and Harry Mann Waddell
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainscissorspaintingselectronicsphotoantique
Editable vintage object design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable vintage object design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059435/editable-vintage-object-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Saddle Cover (c. 1940) by Harry Mann Waddell and Arthur P Reynolds
Saddle Cover (c. 1940) by Harry Mann Waddell and Arthur P Reynolds
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086646/saddle-cover-c-1940-harry-mann-waddell-and-arthur-reynoldsFree Image from public domain license
Editable back to school illustration element design set
Editable back to school illustration element design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15276139/editable-back-school-illustration-element-design-setView license
"Sultan's" Bit (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Eva Fox
"Sultan's" Bit (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Eva Fox
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072811/sultans-bit-c-1937-harry-mann-waddell-and-eva-foxFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Bit (c. 1936) by Harry Mann Waddell and Eva Fox
Bit (c. 1936) by Harry Mann Waddell and Eva Fox
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064346/bit-c-1936-harry-mann-waddell-and-eva-foxFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage object design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable vintage object design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057885/editable-vintage-object-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bit (c. 1940) by Arthur P Reynolds
Bit (c. 1940) by Arthur P Reynolds
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088932/bit-c-1940-arthur-reynoldsFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Detail of Confessional (c. 1940) by Harry Mann Waddell
Detail of Confessional (c. 1940) by Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085626/detail-confessional-c-1940-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Lazy Susan (c. 1940) by Harry Mann Waddell
Lazy Susan (c. 1940) by Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086260/lazy-susan-c-1940-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView license
Detail, Side of Confessional (c. 1940) by Harry Mann Waddell
Detail, Side of Confessional (c. 1940) by Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085633/detail-side-confessional-c-1940-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain license
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079965/image-art-watercolour-buildingView license
Handle (c. 1936) by Harry Mann Waddell and Dana Bartlett
Handle (c. 1936) by Harry Mann Waddell and Dana Bartlett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066280/handle-c-1936-harry-mann-waddell-and-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Cascarone (eggshell) Stick Pin (c. 1940) by Harry Mann Waddell
Cascarone (eggshell) Stick Pin (c. 1940) by Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085519/cascarone-eggshell-stick-pin-c-1940-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Spade Bit (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
Spade Bit (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077317/spade-bit-c-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening Facebook post template, editable design
Grand opening Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12660255/grand-opening-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Stirrup (c. 1940) by Harry Mann Waddell
Stirrup (c. 1940) by Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086849/stirrup-c-1940-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain license
20th century fashion sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
20th century fashion sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082088/20th-century-fashion-sticker-editable-design-famous-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bit (c. 1939) by Harry Mann Waddell
Bit (c. 1939) by Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082717/bit-c-1939-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Bit (c. 1940) by Arthur P Reynolds
Bit (c. 1940) by Arthur P Reynolds
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088929/bit-c-1940-arthur-reynoldsFree Image from public domain license
Poem book cover poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
Poem book cover poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23222672/image-cat-cartoon-paperView license
Bit (c. 1940) by Arthur P Reynolds
Bit (c. 1940) by Arthur P Reynolds
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085434/bit-c-1940-arthur-reynoldsFree Image from public domain license
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15124606/vintage-rose-flower-set-editable-design-elementView license
Vestment Chest (1940) by Hal Blakeley and Harry Mann Waddell
Vestment Chest (1940) by Hal Blakeley and Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087077/vestment-chest-1940-hal-blakeley-and-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Picture Frame (1940) by Harry Mann Waddell
Picture Frame (1940) by Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089522/picture-frame-1940-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain license
Prom night Facebook post template, editable design
Prom night Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9781767/prom-night-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Bit (c. 1940) by Arthur P Reynolds
Bit (c. 1940) by Arthur P Reynolds
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088926/bit-c-1940-arthur-reynoldsFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic flowers, editable element set
Aesthetic flowers, editable element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16594378/aesthetic-flowers-editable-element-setView license
Arm Chair (Ecclesiastical) (1937/1940) by Gerald Transpota and Harry Mann Waddell
Arm Chair (Ecclesiastical) (1937/1940) by Gerald Transpota and Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072874/image-art-watercolour-furnitureFree Image from public domain license
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView license
Butter Mold (c. 1940) by Harry Mann Waddell
Butter Mold (c. 1940) by Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089074/butter-mold-c-1940-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain license
Modern museum editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Modern museum editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079964/image-cloud-tree-skyView license
Cabinet (c. 1940) by Harry Mann Waddell
Cabinet (c. 1940) by Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089076/cabinet-c-1940-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain license