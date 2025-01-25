Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagewoodartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingschairphotoCamp Chair (c. 1940) by George C BrownOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1036 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3294 x 3817 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseGothic Chair (c. 1940) by Rosa Riverohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085967/gothic-chair-c-1940-rosa-riveroFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730458/van-goghs-sunflowers-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHickory Rocking Chair (c. 1940) by Pearl Davishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086030/hickory-rocking-chair-c-1940-pearl-davisFree Image from public domain licenseVintage chair collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseBraided Rawhide Bottom Chair (c. 1940) by Dorothy Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089019/braided-rawhide-bottom-chair-c-1940-dorothy-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable picture frame mockup, home decor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10559313/editable-picture-frame-mockup-home-decor-designView licenseChild's Chair (c. 1940) by Randolph Atkinsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085580/childs-chair-c-1940-randolph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730554/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChair (frame) (c. 1940) by George C Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085549/chair-frame-c-1940-george-brownFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715614/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLaced Chair (c. 1940) by Pearl Davishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086223/laced-chair-c-1940-pearl-davisFree Image from public domain licenseActivated Summer Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571793/activated-summer-instagram-post-templateView licenseComb Back Chair (c. 1940) by Claude Marshallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089182/comb-back-chair-c-1940-claude-marshallFree Image from public domain licenseRattan chair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14987802/rattan-chair-element-set-remixView licenseParlor Chair (c. 1940) by LeRoy Griffithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089489/parlor-chair-c-1940-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain licenseWooden armchair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986637/wooden-armchair-element-set-remixView licenseWindsor Comb-Back Chair (1940) by Roger Deatshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087198/windsor-comb-back-chair-1940-roger-deatsFree Image from public domain licenseWooden armchair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990052/wooden-armchair-element-set-remixView licensePa. German Rocking Chair (c. 1940) by LeRoy Griffithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089478/pa-german-rocking-chair-c-1940-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain licenseWooden armchair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14987799/wooden-armchair-element-set-remixView licenseSide Chair (c. 1940) by Francisco Alvarezhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086722/side-chair-c-1940-francisco-alvarezFree Image from public domain licenseEditable wooden chair sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979610/editable-wooden-chair-setView licenseArm Chair (c. 1940) by Florence Choatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085348/arm-chair-c-1940-florence-choateFree Image from public domain licenseRattan chair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986849/rattan-chair-element-set-remixView licenseSide Chair (c. 1940) by Frank Wengerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086719/side-chair-c-1940-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable wooden chair sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979615/editable-wooden-chair-setView licenseHighboy (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086032/highboy-c-1940-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseRelax Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571816/relax-instagram-post-templateView licenseWash-stand (c. 1940) by Eugene R Szepessyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087116/wash-stand-c-1940-eugene-szepessyFree Image from public domain licenseWooden armchair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986651/wooden-armchair-element-set-remixView licenseArmchair (1940) by Joe Brennanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085346/armchair-1940-joe-brennanFree Image from public domain licenseRattan chair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986831/rattan-chair-element-set-remixView licenseCommode Chair (c. 1940) by Ernest A Towers Jrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089196/commode-chair-c-1940-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain licenseWooden armchair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14984729/wooden-armchair-element-set-remixView licenseCard Table (c. 1937) by Henry Meyershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073411/card-table-c-1937-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain licenseRattan chair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986641/rattan-chair-element-set-remixView licenseCard Table (c. 1937) by Henry Meyershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073399/card-table-c-1937-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain licenseRattan chair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990059/rattan-chair-element-set-remixView licenseRocking Chair (c. 1942) by James Fisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088672/rocking-chair-c-1942-james-fisherFree Image from public domain license