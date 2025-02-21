Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domaincandlepaintingsphotobottletextCandle Holder (c. 1940) by William KieckhofelOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 845 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2884 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarDinner party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708002/dinner-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCandle Holder (c. 1940) by William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085453/candle-holder-c-1940-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain licenseDinner party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597408/dinner-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseQuilt (Corner) (c. 1940) by William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086592/quilt-corner-c-1940-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain licenseBest friends party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597444/best-friends-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCeiling Decorations (c. 1940) by William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085531/ceiling-decorations-c-1940-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain licenseDinner party Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708004/dinner-party-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseMissal Stand (c. 1940) by William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086365/missal-stand-c-1940-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday word sticker png element, editable blue watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14890279/birthday-word-sticker-png-element-editable-blue-watercolor-designView licenseCeiling Decoration (c. 1940) by William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085536/ceiling-decoration-c-1940-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain licenseDinner party blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708003/dinner-party-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMissal Stand (c. 1940) by William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086358/missal-stand-c-1940-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain licenseEditable aesthetic strawberry girl design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15242158/editable-aesthetic-strawberry-girl-design-element-setView licenseWine Shop Emblem (c. 1940) by William Kieckhofel and Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087217/wine-shop-emblem-c-1940-william-kieckhofel-and-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian lantern, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059182/editable-victorian-lantern-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSant de Retablo (1939/1940) by Robert W R Taylor and William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084493/sant-retablo-19391940-robert-taylor-and-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain licenseEditable aesthetic strawberry girl design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15242330/editable-aesthetic-strawberry-girl-design-element-setView licenseElementary School Bell (1940) by William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085786/elementary-school-bell-1940-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain licenseEditable aesthetic strawberry girl design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15242536/editable-aesthetic-strawberry-girl-design-element-setView licenseAmerican Glass Flask (c. 1937) by William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072823/american-glass-flask-c-1937-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain licenseEditable aesthetic strawberry girl design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15242150/editable-aesthetic-strawberry-girl-design-element-setView licenseEmbroidery: Technique Demonstration (c. 1938) by William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079827/embroidery-technique-demonstration-c-1938-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain licenseEditable aesthetic strawberry girl design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15242563/editable-aesthetic-strawberry-girl-design-element-setView licenseWash Cabinet, with Marble Top and Semi-back (1937/1940) by Geoffrey Holt and William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078052/image-art-watercolour-furnitureFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty treatment Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460718/beauty-treatment-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCrazy Quilt Stitches (c. 1937) by William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074143/crazy-quilt-stitches-c-1937-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain licenseDinner specials Facebook post template, original art illustration from Henri Rousseau, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23513327/image-plant-fruit-artView licenseDinner Bell (1940) by William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085625/dinner-bell-1940-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain licenseRejuvenation spa Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466010/rejuvenation-spa-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDecorations on Reredos and Sanctuary Walls (1940) by William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085591/decorations-reredos-and-sanctuary-walls-1940-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain licenseSalt scrub massage Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460724/salt-scrub-massage-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCeiling Decoration (c. 1941) by William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087471/ceiling-decoration-c-1941-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain licenseAroma diffuser bottle label mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660093/aroma-diffuser-bottle-label-mockupView licenseEvening Slipper (c. 1937) by William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074719/evening-slipper-c-1937-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseBaptismal Font (c. 1941) by William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087316/baptismal-font-c-1941-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday promotion Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12468196/birthday-promotion-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCrockery Mold "Rockingham" (c. 1939) by William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083256/crockery-mold-rockingham-c-1939-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain licenseAnimal tales poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598412/animal-tales-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCabinet, with Ivory Keyholes (c. 1937) by William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073289/cabinet-with-ivory-keyholes-c-1937-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain license