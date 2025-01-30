Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartmicrophonepublic domaincandledrawingspaintingphotoantiqueCandle Sconce (c. 1940) by Amelia TuccioOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 779 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2659 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseCandle Sconce (c. 1940) by Amelia Tucciohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085471/candle-sconce-c-1940-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain licenseDinner specials poster template, editable design in blue and whitehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18274213/dinner-specials-poster-template-editable-design-blue-and-whiteView licenseCandle Sconce (c. 1941) by Amelia Tucciohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087439/candle-sconce-c-1941-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian lantern, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059182/editable-victorian-lantern-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCandle Sconce (c. 1940) by Amelia Tucciohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085468/candle-sconce-c-1940-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseSconce (c. 1939) by Amelia Tucciohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084524/sconce-c-1939-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMatch Safe (c. 1940) by Gordon Sanborn and Amelia Tucciohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086315/match-safe-c-1940-gordon-sanborn-and-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain licenseRomantic wine dinner Instagram post template, editable design in orange toneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18092495/romantic-wine-dinner-instagram-post-template-editable-design-orange-tonesView licenseBetty Lamp (c. 1940) by Amelia Tucciohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085424/betty-lamp-c-1940-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic marble microphone, hand holdinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8514456/aesthetic-marble-microphone-hand-holdingView licenseCandlestick (c. 1938) by Amelia Tucciohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079047/candlestick-c-1938-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain licenseWitchcraft pen draw illustration design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16088278/witchcraft-pen-draw-illustration-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseSconce (1938) by Amelia Tucciohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081401/sconce-1938-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain licenseHanukkah poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704753/hanukkah-poster-template-and-designView licenseCandle Sconce (c. 1940) by Julius Bellamyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085476/candle-sconce-c-1940-julius-bellamyFree Image from public domain license80s punk music Instagram post template, cool editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18111869/80s-punk-music-instagram-post-template-cool-editable-designView licenseSconce (1938) by Amelia Tucciohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081389/sconce-1938-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Vintage object design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15161246/editable-vintage-object-design-element-setView licenseCandlestick/Whale Oil Lamp (c. 1939) by Amelia Tucciohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082911/candlestickwhale-oil-lamp-c-1939-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor cake design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15253156/editable-watercolor-cake-design-element-setView licenseHand Lantern (c. 1938) by Amelia Tucciohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080117/hand-lantern-c-1938-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday candles border background, editable party digital painting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8814856/birthday-candles-border-background-editable-party-digital-painting-remixView licenseHand Lantern (c. 1938) by Amelia Tucciohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080119/hand-lantern-c-1938-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday candles border, editable party digital painting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8810136/birthday-candles-border-editable-party-digital-painting-remixView licenseCake Mold (c. 1941) by Amelia Tucciohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087413/cake-mold-c-1941-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic marble microphone, hand holdinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8514146/aesthetic-marble-microphone-hand-holdingView licenseWhale Oil Lamp (c. 1939) by Amelia Tucciohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085208/whale-oil-lamp-c-1939-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain licenseHalloween picture frame mockup, spooky decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729593/halloween-picture-frame-mockup-spooky-decorView licenseHand Lantern (c. 1938) by Amelia Tucciohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080123/hand-lantern-c-1938-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday candles border, paper texture, editable party digital painting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807543/birthday-candles-border-paper-texture-editable-party-digital-painting-remixView licenseEmber Carrier (c. 1939) by Amelia Tucciohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083437/ember-carrier-c-1939-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday candles border background, editable party digital painting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8814853/birthday-candles-border-background-editable-party-digital-painting-remixView licenseKerosene Lantern (c. 1939) by Amelia Tucciohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083861/kerosene-lantern-c-1939-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain licenseHand holding birthday cake illustration, digital art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12236539/hand-holding-birthday-cake-illustration-digital-art-editable-designView licensePa. German Graduated Measure (c. 1939) by Amelia Tucciohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084137/pa-german-graduated-measure-c-1939-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain licenseEditable pink coquette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15535221/editable-pink-coquette-design-element-setView license"Jacking" Torch (c. 1941) by Amelia Tucciohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087264/jacking-torch-c-1941-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain license