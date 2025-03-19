rawpixel
Candlestick (c. 1940) by Carl Strehlau
Tattoos Instagram post template, dark aesthetic editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18424457/tattoos-instagram-post-template-dark-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Umbrella Stand (c. 1940) by Ernest Busenbark and John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087044/umbrella-stand-c-1940-ernest-busenbark-and-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor xx oval frame, editable flower design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11591263/watercolor-oval-frame-editable-flower-designView license
Wooden Cross (c. 1940) by George File
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087227/wooden-cross-c-1940-george-fileFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor xx oval frame, editable flower design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683880/watercolor-oval-frame-editable-flower-designView license
Wooden Plow (c. 1940) by Orville Skaren
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087240/wooden-plow-c-1940-orville-skarenFree Image from public domain license
Tattoo studio Instagram post template, dark aesthetic editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18405570/tattoo-studio-instagram-post-template-dark-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Candlestand (c. 1936) by Jack Staloff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064524/candlestand-c-1936-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain license
Editable oval floral frame, watercolor orange orchid design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684121/editable-oval-floral-frame-watercolor-orange-orchid-designView license
Candlestick (c. 1940) by Mary Hansen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085486/candlestick-c-1940-mary-hansenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor orange orchid flower frame, editable botanical design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684115/watercolor-orange-orchid-flower-frame-editable-botanical-designView license
Candlestick Stand (c. 1936) by Jack Staloff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064587/candlestick-stand-c-1936-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain license
Summer market Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14064000/summer-market-facebook-post-templateView license
Andirons (c. 1938) by Ray Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078498/andirons-c-1938-ray-priceFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor orange orchid oval frame, editable flower design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684118/watercolor-orange-orchid-oval-frame-editable-flower-designView license
Pa. German Shaving Mug and Basin (c. 1940) by Carl Strehlau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089474/pa-german-shaving-mug-and-basin-c-1940-carl-strehlauFree Image from public domain license
Editable floral round frame, watercolor orange orchid design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684119/editable-floral-round-frame-watercolor-orange-orchid-designView license
Brass Candlestick (c. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089021/brass-candlestick-c-1940-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Editable floral frame, watercolor orange orchid design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684117/editable-floral-frame-watercolor-orange-orchid-designView license
Maple Sugar Mold (c. 1940) by George File
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086306/maple-sugar-mold-c-1940-george-fileFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor orange orchid flower frame, editable botanical design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684114/watercolor-orange-orchid-flower-frame-editable-botanical-designView license
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by John B Moll
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082220/weather-vane-c-1938-john-mollFree Image from public domain license
Fresh organic food Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063956/fresh-organic-food-facebook-post-templateView license
Spur (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086814/spur-c-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain license
Flash tattoos poster template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475065/flash-tattoos-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView license
Bit (c. 1940) by Arthur P Reynolds
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088933/bit-c-1940-arthur-reynoldsFree Image from public domain license
Young wizard boy fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664076/young-wizard-boy-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Student Lamp (c. 1940) by Alvin J Doria
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086896/student-lamp-c-1940-alvin-doriaFree Image from public domain license
Merry Christmas Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15788145/merry-christmas-instagram-story-templateView license
Bracelet (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069023/bracelet-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Travel Cheaper poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12461443/travel-cheaper-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Wooden Egg Beater (c. 1940) by Luther D Wenrich
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087223/wooden-egg-beater-c-1940-luther-wenrichFree Image from public domain license
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511323/png-absinthe-robette-adult-animalView license
Spur (c. 1940) by Robert W R Taylor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086818/spur-c-1940-robert-taylorFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's blonde woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574227/alphonse-muchas-blonde-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Spur (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086803/spur-c-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain license
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563280/png-absinthe-robette-adult-animalView license
Spur (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086817/spur-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Love quote Instagram post template, cute hand drawn editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18991370/love-quote-instagram-post-template-cute-hand-drawn-editable-designView license
Carved Cross - Grave (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073440/carved-cross-grave-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license