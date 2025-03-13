Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagebookwoodartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsboxcardCard Case (c. 1940) by Daniel MarshackOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 935 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3190 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMotivational quote Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596581/motivational-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWoman's Shoe (c. 1940) by Daniel Marshackhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087212/womans-shoe-c-1940-daniel-marshackFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas greetings Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597101/christmas-greetings-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePetticoat (c. 1940) by Daniel Marshackhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089503/petticoat-c-1940-daniel-marshackFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor girly style design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15163600/editable-watercolor-girly-style-design-element-setView licenseWoman's Shoe (c. 1940) by Daniel Marshackhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087215/womans-shoe-c-1940-daniel-marshackFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor girly style design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15161811/editable-watercolor-girly-style-design-element-setView licenseComb and Brush Case (c. 1940) by J Herman McCollumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089179/comb-and-brush-case-c-1940-herman-mccollumFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseWoman's Shoe (c. 1940) by Daniel Marshackhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087210/womans-shoe-c-1940-daniel-marshackFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor girly style design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15164063/editable-watercolor-girly-style-design-element-setView licenseMortar (c. 1940) by Charles Garjianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086396/mortar-c-1940-charles-garjianFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Christmas tree design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15545825/editable-watercolor-christmas-tree-design-element-setView licenseCard Case (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064614/card-case-c-1936-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor girly style design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15163851/editable-watercolor-girly-style-design-element-setView licenseBandbox (c. 1940) by Marie Lutrellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085381/bandbox-c-1940-marie-lutrellFree Image from public domain licensecook book poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597906/cook-book-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFlask (c. 1940) by John Fiskhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085851/flask-c-1940-john-fiskFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor girly style design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15163932/editable-watercolor-girly-style-design-element-setView licenseHistorical Printed Cotton (c. 1940) by Arlene Perkinshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086045/historical-printed-cotton-c-1940-arlene-perkinsFree Image from public domain licenseRomantic dinner Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684284/romantic-dinner-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseMan's Hat Box (c. 1940) by Lelah Nelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086300/mans-hat-box-c-1940-lelah-nelsonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor wedding design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15249054/editable-watercolor-wedding-design-element-setView licensePa. German Chest (c. 1940) by Samuel Philpothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089456/pa-german-chest-c-1940-samuel-philpotFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor girly style design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15163565/editable-watercolor-girly-style-design-element-setView licenseDough Trough (c. 1940) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085693/dough-trough-c-1940-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licenseCountdown party poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790709/countdown-party-poster-templateView licensePreserve Jar (c. 1940) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086526/preserve-jar-c-1940-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor girly style design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15164091/editable-watercolor-girly-style-design-element-setView licenseDesk Box (c. 1940) by Leo Drozdoffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085634/desk-box-c-1940-leo-drozdoffFree Image from public domain licenseEverything matters poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11939906/everything-matters-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBandbox (1940) by Dorothy Dwinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085377/bandbox-1940-dorothy-dwinFree Image from public domain licenseKnowledge & books Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596474/knowledge-books-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseIron Holder (c. 1940) by Peter Conninhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086141/iron-holder-c-1940-peter-conninFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor girly style design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15163863/editable-watercolor-girly-style-design-element-setView licenseLamp (c. 1940) by Richard Taylorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086217/lamp-c-1940-richard-taylorFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Christmas tree design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15546023/editable-watercolor-christmas-tree-design-element-setView licenseCracker Jar (c. 1940) by Henry Moranhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089317/cracker-jar-c-1940-henry-moranFree Image from public domain licenseCountdown party Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684269/countdown-party-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseSugar Bowl (c. 1940) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086894/sugar-bowl-c-1940-john-danaFree Image from public domain license