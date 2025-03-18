rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Carved Wood Panel (c. 1940) by Edward Jewett
Save
Edit Image
envelopepaperpublic domain patternpatternplantvintage cardsdecorative panelwood carving
Gardening hobby kit, editable design
Gardening hobby kit, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704191/gardening-hobby-kit-editable-designView license
Wooden Bell (c. 1940) by Edward Jewett
Wooden Bell (c. 1940) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087228/wooden-bell-c-1940-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Gardening hobby kit, editable design
Gardening hobby kit, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704222/gardening-hobby-kit-editable-designView license
Copper Vat (c. 1940) by Edward Jewett
Copper Vat (c. 1940) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089194/copper-vat-c-1940-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511472/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-ornament-remixed-rawpixelView license
Cupboard for Corner (c. 1940) by Edward Jewett
Cupboard for Corner (c. 1940) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089371/cupboard-for-corner-c-1940-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Editable card envelope, stationery mockup
Editable card envelope, stationery mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12709291/editable-card-envelope-stationery-mockupView license
Quilting on Silk (Detail) (c. 1940) by Edward Jewett
Quilting on Silk (Detail) (c. 1940) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086588/quilting-silk-detail-c-1940-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Envelope mockup element png, professional branding, editable design
Envelope mockup element png, professional branding, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9220905/envelope-mockup-element-png-professional-branding-editable-designView license
Pieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Margaret Linsley and Cornelius Christoffels
Pieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Margaret Linsley and Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067865/image-plant-tree-patternFree Image from public domain license
Vintage envelope editable mockup
Vintage envelope editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11542985/vintage-envelope-editable-mockupView license
Pieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsley
Pieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067860/image-flower-plant-patternFree Image from public domain license
Gold glittery frame background, aesthetic flower editable design
Gold glittery frame background, aesthetic flower editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11558129/gold-glittery-frame-background-aesthetic-flower-editable-designView license
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067073/materials-from-patchwork-bedspread-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Cactus flower frame background, editable design
Cactus flower frame background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9178748/cactus-flower-frame-background-editable-designView license
Lock Plate (c. 1940) by Edward Jewett
Lock Plate (c. 1940) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086290/lock-plate-c-1940-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Vintage floral collage elements, editable element set
Vintage floral collage elements, editable element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16498689/vintage-floral-collage-elements-editable-element-setView license
Cotton Prints (c. 1940) by Erskine Carter
Cotton Prints (c. 1940) by Erskine Carter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089215/cotton-prints-c-1940-erskine-carterFree Image from public domain license
Cactus flower frame background, editable design
Cactus flower frame background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9178702/cactus-flower-frame-background-editable-designView license
Wall Painting (c. 1940) by Edward Jewett
Wall Painting (c. 1940) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087092/wall-painting-c-1940-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Vintage floral collage elements, editable element set
Vintage floral collage elements, editable element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16498536/vintage-floral-collage-elements-editable-element-setView license
Bookmark (c. 1936) by Ellen Duncan
Bookmark (c. 1936) by Ellen Duncan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064426/bookmark-c-1936-ellen-duncanFree Image from public domain license
Gold glittery frame HD wallpaper, aesthetic flower editable design
Gold glittery frame HD wallpaper, aesthetic flower editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11558058/gold-glittery-frame-wallpaper-aesthetic-flower-editable-designView license
Quilt (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
Quilt (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068162/quilt-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563308/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-ornament-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsley
Pieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067878/image-pattern-art-watercolorFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507539/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-ornament-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pa. German Birth Certificate (c. 1940) by Ethelbert Brown
Pa. German Birth Certificate (c. 1940) by Ethelbert Brown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086445/pa-german-birth-certificate-c-1940-ethelbert-brownFree Image from public domain license
Invitation card mockup, editable aesthetic floral design
Invitation card mockup, editable aesthetic floral design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827914/invitation-card-mockup-editable-aesthetic-floral-designView license
Detail, Painted Decoration on Sanctuary Wall (c. 1939) by Edward Jewett
Detail, Painted Decoration on Sanctuary Wall (c. 1939) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083302/detail-painted-decoration-sanctuary-wall-c-1939-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563298/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-ornament-remixed-rawpixelView license
Cascarone (eggshell) Stick Pin (c. 1940) by Harry Mann Waddell
Cascarone (eggshell) Stick Pin (c. 1940) by Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085519/cascarone-eggshell-stick-pin-c-1940-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain license
Editable blue flyer mockup, flat lay design
Editable blue flyer mockup, flat lay design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9770590/editable-blue-flyer-mockup-flat-lay-designView license
Mission Bench (c. 1936) by Edward Jewett
Mission Bench (c. 1936) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067201/mission-bench-c-1936-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511504/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-ornament-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pa. German Birth Certificate (Waltman #3) (c. 1940) by Emma M Krumrine
Pa. German Birth Certificate (Waltman #3) (c. 1940) by Emma M Krumrine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089390/pa-german-birth-certificate-waltman-3-c-1940-emma-krumrineFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563313/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-ornament-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Margaret Linsley and Cornelius Christoffels
Pieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Margaret Linsley and Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067866/image-plant-pattern-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable ripped card mockup design
Editable ripped card mockup design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11166369/editable-ripped-card-mockup-designView license
Rawhide Bedstead (c. 1936) by Edward Jewett
Rawhide Bedstead (c. 1936) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068233/rawhide-bedstead-c-1936-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license