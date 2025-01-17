Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingstablecoffee tablephotoCast Iron Stove (c. 1940) by Edmond LortsOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 924 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3155 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarTutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCast Iron Toy Stove (c. 1939) by Edmond Lortshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082977/cast-iron-toy-stove-c-1939-edmond-lortsFree Image from public domain licenseLiving room picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13711287/living-room-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseFoot Stove (c. 1937) by Wilbur M Ricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074942/foot-stove-c-1937-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9334207/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCoal Stove (c. 1940) by Frank Grayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089145/coal-stove-c-1940-frank-grayFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346314/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStove (Model) (c. 1939) by George Filehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084807/stove-model-c-1939-george-fileFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438471/art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView licenseSpice Box (c. 1940) by Frank Budashhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086794/spice-box-c-1940-frank-budashFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture png, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346683/victorian-furniture-png-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWash-stand (c. 1940) by Eugene R Szepessyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087116/wash-stand-c-1940-eugene-szepessyFree Image from public domain licenseKids' online learning Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597244/kids-online-learning-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStove (1938) by Albert Geupperthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081820/stove-1938-albert-geuppertFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613613/cartoon-sleeping-cat-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseSoap Stone Stove (c. 1940) by Paul Poffinbarger and Raymond Neumannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086770/soap-stone-stove-c-1940-paul-poffinbarger-and-raymond-neumannFree Image from public domain licensePainting club Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438461/painting-club-instagram-post-templateView licenseCourt Cupboard (c. 1940) by Leo Drozdoffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089206/court-cupboard-c-1940-leo-drozdoffFree Image from public domain licenseArt & flower Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492438/art-flower-instagram-post-templateView license"Highboy" (Chest of Drawers) (c. 1940) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085305/highboy-chest-drawers-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseBlissful home Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986077/blissful-home-facebook-post-templateView licensePa. German Chest (c. 1940) by Carl Strehlauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089447/pa-german-chest-c-1940-carl-strehlauFree Image from public domain licenseLuana aesthetic home interior template for Instagram story, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20510082/luana-aesthetic-home-interior-template-for-instagram-story-editable-designView licenseStove (c. 1940) by Joseph Gloverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086892/stove-c-1940-joseph-gloverFree Image from public domain licenseRetro living room with armchair editable mockup, home interiorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679662/retro-living-room-with-armchair-editable-mockup-home-interiorView licenseDrop Leaf Table (c. 1941) by Dorothea A Farringtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087727/drop-leaf-table-c-1941-dorothea-farringtonFree Image from public domain licenseColorful living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670567/colorful-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseDesk (c. 1940) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085613/desk-c-1940-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseThanksgiving party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598287/thanksgiving-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLow Boy (c. 1940) by Frank Wengerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086294/low-boy-c-1940-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture phone wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346862/victorian-furniture-phone-wallpaper-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePa. German Chest (c. 1938) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080749/pa-german-chest-c-1938-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame editable mockup, wall decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12470560/photo-frame-editable-mockup-wall-decorView licenseDressing Table (c. 1938) by Lorenz Rothkranzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079755/dressing-table-c-1938-lorenz-rothkranzFree Image from public domain licenseFurniture shop Instagram post template, editable mid century modern designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18581334/furniture-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-mid-century-modern-designView licensePa. German Chest (c. 1940) by Carl Strehlauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089454/pa-german-chest-c-1940-carl-strehlauFree Image from public domain licenseLiving room decor blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492118/living-room-decor-blog-banner-templateView licenseTable (c. 1936) by Lawrence Porthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071993/table-c-1936-lawrence-porthFree Image from public domain licenseBoost productivity poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931048/boost-productivity-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseToleware Ink Stand (c. 1937) by H Langden Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077685/toleware-ink-stand-c-1937-langden-brownFree Image from public domain license