Chair (frame) (c. 1940) by George C Brown
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Roundabout Chair (c. 1940) by Harry Eisman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086637/roundabout-chair-c-1940-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic living room interior remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803267/aesthetic-living-room-interior-remixView license
Rocker (c. 1940) by Grace Thomas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086612/rocker-c-1940-grace-thomasFree Image from public domain license
Editable picture frame mockup, home decor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10559313/editable-picture-frame-mockup-home-decor-designView license
Dining Room Chair (c. 1940) by Sarkis Erganian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085623/dining-room-chair-c-1940-sarkis-erganianFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730554/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Chair (c. 1937) by George Fairbanks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073533/chair-c-1937-george-fairbanksFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715614/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Chair (c. 1936) by George Nelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064847/chair-c-1936-george-nelsonFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniturev note paper, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346960/png-aesthetic-blank-space-blueView license
Commode Chair (c. 1940) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089196/commode-chair-c-1940-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture note paper, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331578/png-aesthetic-blank-space-blueView license
Armchair (1940) by Harry Eisman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085357/armchair-1940-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain license
Living room picture frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13711287/living-room-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
Infant's High Chair (1940) by Isidore Sovensky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086113/infants-high-chair-1940-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture note paper, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346344/png-aesthetic-blank-space-blueView license
Cherry Stoner (c. 1940) by George C Brown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085564/cherry-stoner-c-1940-george-brownFree Image from public domain license
Editable minimalist interior photo frame mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15610780/editable-minimalist-interior-photo-frame-mockupView license
Writing Armchair (1940) by Rolland Livingstone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087260/writing-armchair-1940-rolland-livingstoneFree Image from public domain license
Colorful living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670567/colorful-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Sofa (1940) by Rolland Livingstone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086781/sofa-1940-rolland-livingstoneFree Image from public domain license
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Chair and Tapestry (1940) by Edith Olney
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085554/chair-and-tapestry-1940-edith-olneyFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame mockup, editable office interior design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11013693/picture-frame-mockup-editable-office-interior-designView license
Sofa (c. 1940) by Harry Eisman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086777/sofa-c-1940-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain license
Modern living room decor mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670205/modern-living-room-decor-mockup-editable-designView license
Camp Chair (c. 1940) by George C Brown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085449/camp-chair-c-1940-george-brownFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame mockup, editable retro living room
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8893070/picture-frame-mockup-editable-retro-living-roomView license
Sofa (c. 1940) by Bernard Gussow
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086791/sofa-c-1940-bernard-gussowFree Image from public domain license
Activated Summer Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571793/activated-summer-instagram-post-templateView license
Side Chair (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077116/side-chair-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame mockup, editable dining room wall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8889511/picture-frame-mockup-editable-dining-room-wallView license
Braided Rawhide Bottom Chair (c. 1940) by Dorothy Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089019/braided-rawhide-bottom-chair-c-1940-dorothy-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame mockup, editable dining room wall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8910188/picture-frame-mockup-editable-dining-room-wallView license
Armchair (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072878/armchair-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame mockup, editable home decor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10208427/picture-frame-mockup-editable-home-decor-designView license
Foot Rest (c. 1940) by Georgine E Mason
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085901/foot-rest-c-1940-georgine-masonFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's bedroom, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778355/van-goghs-bedroom-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Chair (c. 1939) by Grace Thomas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082992/chair-c-1939-grace-thomasFree Image from public domain license