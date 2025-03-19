rawpixel
Ceramic Coach Dog (c. 1940) by George Yanosko
Let it snow Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597334/let-snow-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Prince Charles Spaniel (c. 1938) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081145/prince-charles-spaniel-c-1938-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Merry Christmas Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597318/merry-christmas-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Chalkware Dog (c. 1940) by Sadie Berman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085548/chalkware-dog-c-1940-sadie-bermanFree Image from public domain license
Brown coquette dog, editable design element remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381430/brown-coquette-dog-editable-design-element-remix-setView license
Pa. German Dog Figurine (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076076/pa-german-dog-figurine-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor coquette dog design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15286348/editable-watercolor-coquette-dog-design-element-setView license
Stepping Stone (c. 1940) by Edward DiGennero
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086852/stepping-stone-c-1940-edward-digenneroFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor coquette dog design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15298435/editable-watercolor-coquette-dog-design-element-setView license
Prince Charles Spaniel (c. 1940) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086535/prince-charles-spaniel-c-1940-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Cute animal birthday party cartoon, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531487/cute-animal-birthday-party-cartoon-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Cream Pitcher (c. 1940) by George Yanosko and May Hays
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089330/cream-pitcher-c-1940-george-yanosko-and-may-haysFree Image from public domain license
Dog quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630657/dog-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Lion's Head (one of pair) (c. 1940) by Edward DiGennero
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086288/lions-head-one-pair-c-1940-edward-digenneroFree Image from public domain license
Adopt don't shop poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956937/adopt-dont-shop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Chalkware Dog (c. 1941) by Sadie Berman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087492/chalkware-dog-c-1941-sadie-bermanFree Image from public domain license
Support us poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12969132/support-poster-templateView license
Cat Saving Bank (c. 1940) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085537/cat-saving-bank-c-1940-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Animal facts Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467980/animal-facts-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Dachsund Foot Scraper (c. 1942) by Henrietta S Hukill
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088573/dachsund-foot-scraper-c-1942-henrietta-hukillFree Image from public domain license
Pet shelter Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12982761/pet-shelter-instagram-post-templateView license
Whirligig (c. 1940) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087173/whirligig-c-1940-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Cute animal birthday party cartoon, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531513/cute-animal-birthday-party-cartoon-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Lion (c. 1937) by John Matulis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075726/lion-c-1937-john-matulisFree Image from public domain license
Dress up your pet day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597386/dress-your-pet-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Dog Statuette (c. 1940) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085648/dog-statuette-c-1940-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Pet quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630634/pet-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Ewer - Fulton Steamboat (c. 1940) by George Yanosko
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085799/ewer-fulton-steamboat-c-1940-george-yanoskoFree Image from public domain license
Pet store Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650781/pet-store-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Poodle (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076505/poodle-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Pet quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730141/pet-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Statuette of a Dog (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077401/statuette-dog-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor coquette dog design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15286347/editable-watercolor-coquette-dog-design-element-setView license
Bandbox or Hat Box (c. 1940) by Jessie M Youngs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085379/bandbox-hat-box-c-1940-jessie-youngsFree Image from public domain license
Animal shelter poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696171/animal-shelter-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Poodle (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076509/poodle-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Dog walking benefits Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956454/dog-walking-benefits-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
David Reed's Tavern Sign (verso) (c. 1938) by Frances Cohen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079564/david-reeds-tavern-sign-verso-c-1938-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain license
Dog shampoo blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052559/dog-shampoo-blog-banner-templateView license
Cast Iron Dog (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073450/cast-iron-dog-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license