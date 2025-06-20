rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Ceiling Ornament, Sandstone (1940) by Edith Towner
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsornamentcanvasphotoantique
Art inspiration Instagram post template from original art illustration by Francois Boucher, editable design
Art inspiration Instagram post template from original art illustration by Francois Boucher, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23541808/image-people-art-manView license
"Highboy" (Chest of Drawers) (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
"Highboy" (Chest of Drawers) (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085305/highboy-chest-drawers-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Emotion, chromatic balance poster template, original art illustration from Wassily Kandinsky, editable text and design
Emotion, chromatic balance poster template, original art illustration from Wassily Kandinsky, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23322365/image-art-watercolor-vintageView license
Table, Drop-leaf (1940) by Edith Towner
Table, Drop-leaf (1940) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086915/table-drop-leaf-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh exhibition editable poster template with portrait of Van Gogh
Van Gogh exhibition editable poster template with portrait of Van Gogh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049825/van-gogh-exhibition-editable-poster-template-with-portrait-van-goghView license
Wall Painting: Restoration Drawing (1940) by Edith Towner
Wall Painting: Restoration Drawing (1940) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087104/wall-painting-restoration-drawing-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView license
Water Nozzle (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
Water Nozzle (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087117/water-nozzle-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Fruits border yellow desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Fruits border yellow desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073137/png-1800s-antique-applesView license
Candlesticks (1939) by Edith Towner
Candlesticks (1939) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082919/candlesticks-1939-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Famous fruit painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
Famous fruit painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9047941/famous-fruit-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Feather Wreath (c. 1940) by Edith Towner and Marius Hansen
Feather Wreath (c. 1940) by Edith Towner and Marius Hansen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085805/feather-wreath-c-1940-edith-towner-and-marius-hansenFree Image from public domain license
Institution of arts logo editable Facebook post template, original art illustration from Wassily Kandinsky
Institution of arts logo editable Facebook post template, original art illustration from Wassily Kandinsky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050396/png-person-artsView license
Wine Shop Emblem (c. 1940) by William Kieckhofel and Edith Towner
Wine Shop Emblem (c. 1940) by William Kieckhofel and Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087217/wine-shop-emblem-c-1940-william-kieckhofel-and-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh exhibition blog banner template
Van Gogh exhibition blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704968/van-gogh-exhibition-blog-banner-templateView license
Doll--"Hannah Hitch" (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
Doll--"Hannah Hitch" (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085655/doll-hannah-hitch-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fruit blue green background, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage fruit blue green background, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080612/png-1800s-antique-applesView license
Church Bell (1939) by Edith Towner
Church Bell (1939) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083071/church-bell-1939-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Fruits border blue desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Fruits border blue desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080608/png-1800s-antique-applesView license
Doll - "Mitio" (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
Doll - "Mitio" (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085663/doll-mitio-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Expressionism Facebook post template, original art illustration from Wassily Kandinsky, editable text and design
Expressionism Facebook post template, original art illustration from Wassily Kandinsky, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23306918/image-person-art-vintageView license
Ship's Bell (1939) by Edith Towner
Ship's Bell (1939) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084571/ships-bell-1939-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
The Emperor’s Presence template with portrait of Napoleon, original art illustration by Jacques-Louis David, editable text…
The Emperor’s Presence template with portrait of Napoleon, original art illustration by Jacques-Louis David, editable text…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23133322/image-person-art-vintageView license
Powder Horn (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
Powder Horn (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086528/powder-horn-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fruit border, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage fruit border, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073018/vintage-fruit-border-editable-famous-paintings-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Doll - "Annie Sampson" (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
Doll - "Annie Sampson" (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085657/doll-annie-sampson-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fruit border blue background, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage fruit border blue background, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080611/png-1800s-antique-applesView license
Powder Horn (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
Powder Horn (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086524/powder-horn-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView license
Powder Horn (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
Powder Horn (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086525/powder-horn-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView license
Corbel (1939) by Edith Towner
Corbel (1939) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083187/corbel-1939-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding academy flyer template, editable ad
Horse riding academy flyer template, editable ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240816/horse-riding-academy-flyer-template-editableView license
Skirt from Wedding Dress (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
Skirt from Wedding Dress (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086750/skirt-from-wedding-dress-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding academy poster template, customizable design & text
Horse riding academy poster template, customizable design & text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240839/horse-riding-academy-poster-template-customizable-design-textView license
Screen, for Choir (1939) by Edith Towner
Screen, for Choir (1939) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084537/screen-for-choir-1939-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Travel quote mobile wallpaper template, editable text and design
Travel quote mobile wallpaper template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18582718/travel-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Compote (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
Compote (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073972/compote-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Gentlemen club Instagram post template, original art illustration from Peder Severin Krøyer, editable text and design
Gentlemen club Instagram post template, original art illustration from Peder Severin Krøyer, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23101975/image-people-art-vintageView license
Carved Wood Doll (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
Carved Wood Doll (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073458/carved-wood-doll-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license