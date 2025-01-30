rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Chandelier (c. 1940) by Jacob Lipkin and Jack Staloff
Save
Edit Image
artfurniturepublic domaindrawingsscrewchandelierphotoantique
Luxury furniture poster template, editable design in blue and white
Luxury furniture poster template, editable design in blue and white
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18274211/luxury-furniture-poster-template-editable-design-blue-and-whiteView license
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1940) by Jacob Lipkin
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1940) by Jacob Lipkin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085328/andiron-one-pair-c-1940-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758528/flea-market-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Foot Scraper (c. 1940) by Jacob Lipkin and Julius Bellamy
Foot Scraper (c. 1940) by Jacob Lipkin and Julius Bellamy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085899/foot-scraper-c-1940-jacob-lipkin-and-julius-bellamyFree Image from public domain license
Time travel fantasy remix, editable design
Time travel fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663185/time-travel-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Andiron (c. 1940) by Jacob Lipkin
Andiron (c. 1940) by Jacob Lipkin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085324/andiron-c-1940-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain license
Time travel fantasy remix, editable design
Time travel fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663261/time-travel-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Foot Scraper (c. 1941) by Jacob Lipkin
Foot Scraper (c. 1941) by Jacob Lipkin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087784/foot-scraper-c-1941-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain license
Repair specialist poster template, editable text and design
Repair specialist poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574973/repair-specialist-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Carpenter's Brace (c. 1941) by Jacob Lipkin
Carpenter's Brace (c. 1941) by Jacob Lipkin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087432/carpenters-brace-c-1941-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView license
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1939) by Jacob Lipkin
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1939) by Jacob Lipkin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083545/flat-iron-holder-c-1939-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain license
Wooden architecture Instagram post template, editable text
Wooden architecture Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11801950/wooden-architecture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
"Slut" Lamp (c. 1941) by Jacob Lipkin
"Slut" Lamp (c. 1941) by Jacob Lipkin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087279/slut-lamp-c-1941-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain license
Repair specialist Instagram post template, editable text
Repair specialist Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11705008/repair-specialist-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Oven Scraper (c. 1939) by Jacob Lipkin
Oven Scraper (c. 1939) by Jacob Lipkin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084081/oven-scraper-c-1939-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain license
Repair specialist poster template, editable text and design
Repair specialist poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12000821/repair-specialist-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Door Handle with Thumb Press (c. 1939) by Jacob Lipkin
Door Handle with Thumb Press (c. 1939) by Jacob Lipkin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083337/door-handle-with-thumb-press-c-1939-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain license
Assembly service Instagram post template, editable text
Assembly service Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11704090/assembly-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Rush and Candle Holder (c. 1939) by Jack Staloff
Rush and Candle Holder (c. 1939) by Jack Staloff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084435/rush-and-candle-holder-c-1939-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain license
Editable white photo frame mockup
Editable white photo frame mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15333018/editable-white-photo-frame-mockupView license
Drawing Instrument Box (c. 1940) by Fred Hassebrock
Drawing Instrument Box (c. 1940) by Fred Hassebrock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085719/drawing-instrument-box-c-1940-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain license
Handmade products Instagram post template, editable text
Handmade products Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11552950/handmade-products-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1940) by Jacob Lipkin
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1940) by Jacob Lipkin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085339/andiron-one-pair-c-1940-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain license
Assembly service poster template, editable text and design
Assembly service poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12000745/assembly-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Betty Lamp (c. 1936) by Jack Staloff
Betty Lamp (c. 1936) by Jack Staloff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064311/betty-lamp-c-1936-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain license
Assembly service blog banner template, editable text
Assembly service blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12000743/assembly-service-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1938) by Jack Staloff
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1938) by Jack Staloff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078464/andiron-one-pair-c-1938-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain license
DIY decor crafts poster template, editable text and design
DIY decor crafts poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490194/diy-decor-crafts-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Candle and Rush Light Holder (c. 1938) by Jack Staloff
Candle and Rush Light Holder (c. 1938) by Jack Staloff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079010/candle-and-rush-light-holder-c-1938-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain license
DIY decor crafts blog banner template, editable text
DIY decor crafts blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490193/diy-decor-crafts-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1939) by Jack Staloff
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1939) by Jack Staloff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082499/andiron-one-pair-c-1939-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain license
DIY decor crafts Instagram story template, editable text
DIY decor crafts Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490191/diy-decor-crafts-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Pa. German Hound's Band from Conestoga Wagon (c. 1939) by Jacob Lipkin
Pa. German Hound's Band from Conestoga Wagon (c. 1939) by Jacob Lipkin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084142/pa-german-hounds-band-from-conestoga-wagon-c-1939-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain license
Repair specialist Instagram post template, editable text
Repair specialist Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574997/repair-specialist-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Umbrella Stand (c. 1940) by Jacob Lipkin
Umbrella Stand (c. 1940) by Jacob Lipkin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087049/umbrella-stand-c-1940-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain license
Repair specialist Instagram story template, editable text
Repair specialist Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12000830/repair-specialist-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1940) by Jacob Lipkin
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1940) by Jacob Lipkin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085883/flat-iron-holder-c-1940-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain license
Repair specialist Instagram post template, editable text
Repair specialist Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967724/repair-specialist-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Door Knocker (c. 1940) by Jacob Lipkin
Door Knocker (c. 1940) by Jacob Lipkin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085682/door-knocker-c-1940-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain license