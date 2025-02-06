rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Child's Coat (c. 1940) by Lillian Causey
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainclothingpaintingsfashionphotosock
Editable White apparel set
Editable White apparel set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14993164/editable-white-apparel-setView license
Doll (c. 1939) by Lillian Causey
Doll (c. 1939) by Lillian Causey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083324/doll-c-1939-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain license
Baby socks editable mockup, kids clothing
Baby socks editable mockup, kids clothing
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490281/baby-socks-editable-mockup-kids-clothingView license
Doll in Blue Dress (1935/1942) by Lillian Causey
Doll in Blue Dress (1935/1942) by Lillian Causey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060166/doll-blue-dress-19351942-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain license
Style maven poster template, editable text and design
Style maven poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527131/style-maven-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Doll's Dress (c. 1938) by Lillian Causey
Doll's Dress (c. 1938) by Lillian Causey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079636/dolls-dress-c-1938-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain license
Designer brands poster template, editable text and design
Designer brands poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12498796/designer-brands-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Dress (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimi
Dress (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079713/dress-c-1938-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Mid calf high socks mockup, editable design
Mid calf high socks mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777656/mid-calf-high-socks-mockup-editable-designView license
Dress (c. 1940) by Virginia Berge
Dress (c. 1940) by Virginia Berge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085737/dress-c-1940-virginia-bergeFree Image from public domain license
Adventure clothing shop Instagram post template, editable text
Adventure clothing shop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11644624/adventure-clothing-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Dress (c. 1940) by Henry De Wolfe
Dress (c. 1940) by Henry De Wolfe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085754/dress-c-1940-henry-wolfeFree Image from public domain license
Crochet tutorial Instagram post template, editable text
Crochet tutorial Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596673/crochet-tutorial-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Dress (c. 1936) by Lillian Causey
Dress (c. 1936) by Lillian Causey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065689/dress-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain license
Customizable socks mockup design
Customizable socks mockup design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20950540/customizable-socks-mockup-designView license
Dress (c. 1940) by Henry De Wolfe
Dress (c. 1940) by Henry De Wolfe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085729/dress-c-1940-henry-wolfeFree Image from public domain license
Editable White apparel set
Editable White apparel set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14992951/editable-white-apparel-setView license
Dress (c. 1940) by Lester Kausch
Dress (c. 1940) by Lester Kausch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085739/dress-c-1940-lester-kauschFree Image from public domain license
Adventure clothing shop poster template, editable text and design
Adventure clothing shop poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12488450/adventure-clothing-shop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Dress (c. 1936) by Lillian Causey
Dress (c. 1936) by Lillian Causey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065684/dress-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain license
Adventure clothing shop Instagram story template, editable text
Adventure clothing shop Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12488451/adventure-clothing-shop-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Doll (c. 1936) by Lillian Causey
Doll (c. 1936) by Lillian Causey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065490/doll-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain license
Socks mockup, editable design
Socks mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9743683/socks-mockup-editable-designView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Katharine Morris
Dress (c. 1937) by Katharine Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074578/dress-c-1937-katharine-morrisFree Image from public domain license
Socks mockup, editable design
Socks mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9665526/socks-mockup-editable-designView license
Dress (c. 1936) by Lillian Causey
Dress (c. 1936) by Lillian Causey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065688/dress-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain license
Autumn essential set, editable design
Autumn essential set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15100613/autumn-essential-set-editable-designView license
Dress (1935/1942) by Julie C Brush
Dress (1935/1942) by Julie C Brush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060240/dress-19351942-julie-brushFree Image from public domain license
Socks mockup, women's fashion editable design
Socks mockup, women's fashion editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054609/socks-mockup-womens-fashion-editable-designView license
Quaker Dress (c. 1937) by Lillian Causey
Quaker Dress (c. 1937) by Lillian Causey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076619/quaker-dress-c-1937-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain license
Shoes sale poster template, editable text and design
Shoes sale poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526963/shoes-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Doll - "Leta" (c. 1938) by Eugene Croe
Doll - "Leta" (c. 1938) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079650/doll-leta-c-1938-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Adventure clothing shop blog banner template, editable text
Adventure clothing shop blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12488445/adventure-clothing-shop-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Dress (c. 1941) by Winifred Gibbes
Dress (c. 1941) by Winifred Gibbes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087708/dress-c-1941-winifred-gibbesFree Image from public domain license
Knitting guide Instagram post template, editable text
Knitting guide Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596615/knitting-guide-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Melita Hofmann
Dress (c. 1937) by Melita Hofmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074538/dress-c-1937-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain license
Mid calf socks mockup, editable product design
Mid calf socks mockup, editable product design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14353602/mid-calf-socks-mockup-editable-product-designView license
Apron (Detail) (c. 1936) by Lillian Causey
Apron (Detail) (c. 1936) by Lillian Causey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064129/apron-detail-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain license
Men's shorts mockup, editable product design
Men's shorts mockup, editable product design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437755/mens-shorts-mockup-editable-product-designView license
Boy's Coat (c. 1937) by Marie Mitchell
Boy's Coat (c. 1937) by Marie Mitchell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073146/boys-coat-c-1937-marie-mitchellFree Image from public domain license