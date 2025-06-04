Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolorpublic domainclothingpaintingshatphotodressChild's Bodice (c. 1940) by Irene M BurgeOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 897 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3062 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarCartoon characters, watercolors, children dressed according to their occupation. isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14992031/image-white-background-paper-cartoonView licenseDay Dress (1937) by Irene M Burgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074286/day-dress-1937-irene-burgeFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon characters, watercolors, children dressed according to their occupation. isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14992063/image-paper-cartoon-personView licenseChild's Cape (c. 1937) by Gladys C Parkerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073637/childs-cape-c-1937-gladys-parkerFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon characters, watercolors, children dressed according to their occupation. isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14992026/image-white-background-paper-cartoonView licenseDress (detail) (1937) by Irene M Burgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074598/dress-detail-1937-irene-burgeFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon characters, watercolors, children dressed according to their occupation. isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14992028/image-paper-cartoon-personView licenseChild's Jacket (1936) by Irene M. Burge. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3360559/free-illustration-image-antique-apparel-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202976/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseSilver Tray (c. 1937) by Irene M Burgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077269/silver-tray-c-1937-irene-burgeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11442874/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseCandlestick (1937) by Irene M Burgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073332/candlestick-1937-irene-burgeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10348683/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseCoin Purse (c. 1940) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089181/coin-purse-c-1940-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10640113/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseWedding Under Bodice (1935/1942) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063812/wedding-under-bodice-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11445504/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseCup and Saucer (c. 1937) by Irene M Burgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074273/cup-and-saucer-c-1937-irene-burgeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10197654/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseBodice (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073066/bodice-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11445506/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseEcclesiastical Vestment (front view) (c. 1940) by Syrena Swansonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085780/ecclesiastical-vestment-front-view-c-1940-syrena-swansonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10354711/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseCut Tin Candleholder (Candelero) (1936) by Irene M Burgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065386/cut-tin-candleholder-candelero-1936-irene-burgeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10640089/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseChild's Dress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073687/childs-dress-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon characters, watercolors, children dressed according to their occupation. isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14992030/image-paper-cartoon-astronautView licensePicture Frame (1936) by Irene M Burgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067848/picture-frame-1936-irene-burgeFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon characters, watercolors, children dressed according to their occupation. isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14992107/image-paper-cartoon-personView licenseCut Tin Candleholder (1936) by Irene M Burgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065388/cut-tin-candleholder-1936-irene-burgeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseSilver Teaspoon (1936) by Irene M Burgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071599/silver-teaspoon-1936-irene-burgeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView licenseGirl's Pinafore (1935/1942) by Eleanor Gausserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060688/girls-pinafore-19351942-eleanor-gausserFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseDress (c. 1940) by Jessie M Bengehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085732/dress-c-1940-jessie-bengeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198793/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseNeckerchief (1937) by Irene M Burgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075949/neckerchief-1937-irene-burgeFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon characters, watercolors, children dressed according to their occupation. isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14992065/image-paper-cartoon-astronautView licenseShaving Mug (1936) by Irene M Burgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070941/shaving-mug-1936-irene-burgeFree Image from public domain license