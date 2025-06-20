Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalbirdartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotoantiqueDecoy (c. 1940) by Franklyn SyresOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 897 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3063 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseDove (c. 1940) by Franklyn Syreshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085694/dove-c-1940-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. 