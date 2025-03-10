rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Dancing Doll (c. 1940) by Selma Sandler
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartwatercolourpublic domainclothingpaintingshat
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803407/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Dancing Doll (c. 1940) by Selma Sandler
Dancing Doll (c. 1940) by Selma Sandler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089382/dancing-doll-c-1940-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884640/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Decoy (c. 1941) by Selma Sandler
Decoy (c. 1941) by Selma Sandler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087667/decoy-c-1941-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884643/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Pa. German Toy Turkey (c. 1940) by Selma Sandler
Pa. German Toy Turkey (c. 1940) by Selma Sandler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089476/pa-german-toy-turkey-c-1940-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women png element, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802988/watercolor-victorian-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Candlestick (c. 1942) by Selma Sandler
Candlestick (c. 1942) by Selma Sandler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088543/candlestick-c-1942-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10268192/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Weather Vane (c. 1939) by Selma Sandler
Weather Vane (c. 1939) by Selma Sandler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085179/weather-vane-c-1939-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803127/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Whirligig (c. 1939) by Selma Sandler
Whirligig (c. 1939) by Selma Sandler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085213/whirligig-c-1939-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884636/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Rocking Horse (c. 1941) by Selma Sandler
Rocking Horse (c. 1941) by Selma Sandler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088006/rocking-horse-c-1941-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10238443/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Weather Vane (c. 1940) by Selma Sandler
Weather Vane (c. 1940) by Selma Sandler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087133/weather-vane-c-1940-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10381749/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Horse with Rider (1935/1942) by Selma Sandler
Horse with Rider (1935/1942) by Selma Sandler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060934/horse-with-rider-19351942-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710160/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Leather Hat Box (c. 1940) by Clarence W Dawson
Leather Hat Box (c. 1940) by Clarence W Dawson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086259/leather-hat-box-c-1940-clarence-dawsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710163/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Iron Hitching Post (c. 1940) by George Constantine
Iron Hitching Post (c. 1940) by George Constantine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086134/iron-hitching-post-c-1940-george-constantineFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11454128/editable-watercolor-boys-beach-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Dancing Doll (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
Dancing Doll (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074294/dancing-doll-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11454111/editable-watercolor-boys-beach-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Dancing Doll (c. 1939) by Mina Lowry
Dancing Doll (c. 1939) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083279/dancing-doll-c-1939-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor women at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor women at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710685/watercolor-women-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Weather Vane - Cock (c. 1938) by Selma Sandler
Weather Vane - Cock (c. 1938) by Selma Sandler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082266/weather-vane-cock-c-1938-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor women at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor women at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710626/watercolor-women-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Woman's Shoe (c. 1940) by Daniel Marshack
Woman's Shoe (c. 1940) by Daniel Marshack
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087212/womans-shoe-c-1940-daniel-marshackFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman png element, editable remix design
Watercolor woman png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867102/watercolor-woman-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Iron Sole (c. 1940) by Rocco Navigato
Iron Sole (c. 1940) by Rocco Navigato
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086133/iron-sole-c-1940-rocco-navigatoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199299/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Joe, the Cannibal (c. 1937) by Edward Strzalkowski
Joe, the Cannibal (c. 1937) by Edward Strzalkowski
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075489/joe-the-cannibal-c-1937-edward-strzalkowskiFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867322/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Toy Bank: Eagle (c. 1940) by Clarence W Dawson
Toy Bank: Eagle (c. 1940) by Clarence W Dawson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087007/toy-bank-eagle-c-1940-clarence-dawsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889924/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Woman's Slipper (c. 1940) by Virginia Berge
Woman's Slipper (c. 1940) by Virginia Berge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087214/womans-slipper-c-1940-virginia-bergeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889884/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Doll (c. 1938) by Ray Price
Doll (c. 1938) by Ray Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079613/doll-c-1938-ray-priceFree Image from public domain license