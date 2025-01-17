Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagewoodartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingstableboxDesk Box (c. 1940) by Henry GranetOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 780 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2661 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVan Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730554/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseButterfly Table (c. 1940) by Charles Squireshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089056/butterfly-table-c-1940-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715614/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWriting Table and Desk (c. 1936) by Henry Meyershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072736/writing-table-and-desk-c-1936-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730458/van-goghs-sunflowers-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWash-stand (c. 1940) by Eugene R Szepessyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087116/wash-stand-c-1940-eugene-szepessyFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730680/png-android-wallpaper-architecture-artView licenseSpice Box (c. 1940) by Frank Budashhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086794/spice-box-c-1940-frank-budashFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730685/png-android-wallpaper-architecture-artView licensePembroke Table (c. 1938) by Henry Granet and Frank Wengerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080959/pembroke-table-c-1938-henry-granet-and-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Greece Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467021/visit-greece-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDesk Box (c. 1940) by Leo Drozdoffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085634/desk-box-c-1940-leo-drozdoffFree Image from public domain licenseEarth tone bauhaus wall editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12497717/earth-tone-bauhaus-wall-editable-mockupView licensePembroke Table (c. 1940) by Florence Choatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089509/pembroke-table-c-1940-florence-choateFree Image from public domain licenseWooden architecture poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038873/wooden-architecture-poster-templateView licenseCard Table (c. 1937) by Henry Meyershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073399/card-table-c-1937-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain licenseOlive house Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466938/olive-house-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCourt Cupboard (c. 1940) by Leo Drozdoffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089206/court-cupboard-c-1940-leo-drozdoffFree Image from public domain licenseCardboard boxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14789324/cardboard-boxView licenseLow Boy (c. 1940) by Frank Wengerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086294/low-boy-c-1940-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain licenseProduct box editable mockup, packaginghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12632346/product-box-editable-mockup-packagingView licenseCard Table (c. 1937) by Henry Meyershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073411/card-table-c-1937-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain licenseKid's art class blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543017/kids-art-class-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseShaker Dining Table (c. 1941) by Lon Cronkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088080/shaker-dining-table-c-1941-lon-cronkFree Image from public domain licenseBlissful home Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986077/blissful-home-facebook-post-templateView licenseDrop-Leaf Table (1936) by Henry Granethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065824/drop-leaf-table-1936-henry-granetFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas winter, animal watercolor editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722146/christmas-winter-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView licenseZoar Wash Bench (c. 1941) by Angelo Bulonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088453/zoar-wash-bench-c-1941-angelo-buloneFree Image from public domain licenseArt workshop blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543046/art-workshop-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseTable (c. 1938) by Arthur Mathewshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081878/table-c-1938-arthur-mathewsFree Image from public domain licenseBaby shower poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597073/baby-shower-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSofa Table (c. 1939) by Francis Borellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084694/sofa-table-c-1939-francis-borelliFree Image from public domain licenseDining table png sticker, Van Gogh's starry night mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705392/png-aesthetic-art-remixView licenseDesk Box (c. 1940) by Harry Eismanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085632/desk-box-c-1940-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseWriting Desk (1935/1942) by Henry Meyershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063983/writing-desk-19351942-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseBench (c. 1953) by Elizabeth Curtishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088815/bench-c-1953-elizabeth-curtisFree Image from public domain licenseTutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDining Table (c. 1936) by Harry Eismanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065476/dining-table-c-1936-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain license