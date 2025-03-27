Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalbirdartwatercolourduckpublic domainpaintingsphotoDecoy (c. 1940) by Mina LowryOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 972 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3319 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarCartoon duck gardener watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613925/cartoon-duck-gardener-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseDecoy (c. 1941) by Selma Sandlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087667/decoy-c-1941-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon duck gardener watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613927/cartoon-duck-gardener-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseBird (c. 1937) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073020/bird-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseWedding invitation poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687566/wedding-invitation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFigurehead: Hercules (c. 1940) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085822/figurehead-hercules-c-1940-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseCleaning hacks Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596990/cleaning-hacks-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseToby Figure (c. 1940) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086957/toby-figure-c-1940-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licensePhotographer service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597622/photographer-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDancing Doll (c. 1940) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085594/dancing-doll-c-1940-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon duck cleaner watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613841/cartoon-duck-cleaner-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseStar of Bethlehem Quilt (c. 1940) by Mina Lowry and Sylvia Dezonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086833/star-bethlehem-quilt-c-1940-mina-lowry-and-sylvia-dezonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vibrant watercolor animal design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15700311/editable-vibrant-watercolor-animal-design-element-setView licenseHitching Post Finial (c. 1940) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086066/hitching-post-finial-c-1940-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseWedding poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687668/wedding-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHitching Post Finial (c. 1940) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086064/hitching-post-finial-c-1940-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseChic holding megaphone, marketing, digital art editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12645680/chic-holding-megaphone-marketing-digital-art-editable-remixView licenseToy Rooster (c. 1938) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082059/toy-rooster-c-1938-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseChic holding megaphone png, marketing, digital art editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12645604/chic-holding-megaphone-png-marketing-digital-art-editable-remixView licensePa. German Chalkware Mantel Ornament (c. 1937) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076046/pa-german-chalkware-mantel-ornament-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseChic holding megaphone, marketing, digital art editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12645619/chic-holding-megaphone-marketing-digital-art-editable-remixView licenseParrot (c. 1937) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076238/parrot-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseChic holding megaphone png, marketing, digital art editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12645695/chic-holding-megaphone-png-marketing-digital-art-editable-remixView licenseDecoy (Gull) (1935/1942) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060014/decoy-gull-19351942-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licensePhotographer job poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597654/photographer-job-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDecoy Duck (c. 1939) by John Sullivanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083291/decoy-duck-c-1939-john-sullivanFree Image from public domain licenseCleaning service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596642/cleaning-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRocking Horse (c. 1940) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086628/rocking-horse-c-1940-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon duck cleaner watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613637/cartoon-duck-cleaner-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseWeather Vane - Cock (c. 1940) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087148/weather-vane-cock-c-1940-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseDuck couple in a lake paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623621/duck-couple-lake-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseSea Gull Figure (c. 1937) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076898/sea-gull-figure-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas tree farm Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596663/christmas-tree-farm-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePa. German Eagle Figure (c. 1936) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067373/pa-german-eagle-figure-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseCooking class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597137/cooking-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChalkware Deer (c. 1938) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079154/chalkware-deer-c-1938-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseHappy birthday poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12883000/happy-birthday-poster-templateView licensePoodle (c. 1937) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076505/poodle-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseCrane and baby background, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542131/crane-and-baby-background-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licensePrince Charles Spaniel (c. 1940) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086535/prince-charles-spaniel-c-1940-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license