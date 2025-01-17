Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagewoodartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingstablecoffee tableDesk (c. 1940) by Edna C RexOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 974 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3325 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarTutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLady's Companion (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075635/ladys-companion-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseBlissful home Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986077/blissful-home-facebook-post-templateView licenseDesk (1935/1942) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060087/desk-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseBaby shower poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597073/baby-shower-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDuncan Phyfe Sewing Cabinet (c. 1940) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085764/duncan-phyfe-sewing-cabinet-c-1940-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseLiving room picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13711287/living-room-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseSewing-table (1935/1942) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069598/sewing-table-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9334207/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTable, Patrick Henry (1935/1942) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063375/table-patrick-henry-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346314/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWardrobe, John Marshall's (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078042/wardrobe-john-marshalls-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438471/art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView licenseDesk (c. 1936) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065434/desk-c-1936-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseLiving room png element, aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11909619/living-room-png-element-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView licenseTable (1935/1942) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063356/table-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture png, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346683/victorian-furniture-png-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWash-stand (c. 1940) by Eugene R Szepessyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087116/wash-stand-c-1940-eugene-szepessyFree Image from public domain licenseKids' online learning Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597244/kids-online-learning-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLap Desk (c. 1936) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066945/lap-desk-c-1936-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613613/cartoon-sleeping-cat-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licensePa. German Chest (c. 1940) by Carl Strehlauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089447/pa-german-chest-c-1940-carl-strehlauFree Image from public domain licensePainting club Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438461/painting-club-instagram-post-templateView licenseWriting Desk (c. 1940) by Joe Brennan and Jesus Penahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087258/writing-desk-c-1940-joe-brennan-and-jesus-penaFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic modern dining room, home interior photo, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12678972/aesthetic-modern-dining-room-home-interior-photo-editable-remixView licenseSpice Box (c. 1940) by Frank Budashhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086794/spice-box-c-1940-frank-budashFree Image from public domain licenseArt & flower Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492438/art-flower-instagram-post-templateView licenseBlock-front Secretary (walnut) (c. 1940) by John Hallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088948/block-front-secretary-walnut-c-1940-john-hallFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic modern dining room, home interior photo, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680656/aesthetic-modern-dining-room-home-interior-photo-editable-remixView licenseCourt Cupboard (c. 1940) by Leo Drozdoffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089206/court-cupboard-c-1940-leo-drozdoffFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11774443/minimal-living-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWash Stand (c. 1940) by Della Buttonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087111/wash-stand-c-1940-della-buttonFree Image from public domain licenseFurniture price list poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21850870/furniture-price-list-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseToleware Ink Stand (c. 1937) by H Langden Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077685/toleware-ink-stand-c-1937-langden-brownFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor coffee aesthetic background, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531776/watercolor-coffee-aesthetic-background-editable-remixView licenseTrivet (1935/1942) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069859/trivet-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseBaby shower poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597024/baby-shower-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePorch Settee (one of a pair) (c. 1936) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068028/porch-settee-one-pair-c-1936-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730458/van-goghs-sunflowers-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSettee-Sofa (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076905/settee-sofa-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license