Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Dolls - "Molly and Polly" (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074454/dolls-molly-and-polly-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Doll (c. 1936) by Jane Iverson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065508/doll-c-1936-jane-iversonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
China Doll (c. 1940) by Adele Brooks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089097/china-doll-c-1940-adele-brooksFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Doll - "Mabel Ellis" (c. 1941) by Stanley Mazur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087691/doll-mabel-ellis-c-1941-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Doll (c. 1936) by Marian Curtis Foster
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065511/doll-c-1936-marian-curtis-fosterFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Carved Wooden Doll (c. 1940) by Elmer R Kottcamp
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085517/carved-wooden-doll-c-1940-elmer-kottcampFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Dress (c. 1940) by Jean Peszel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085728/dress-c-1940-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Old American Wooden Doll (1940) by Marie Lutrell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086423/old-american-wooden-doll-1940-marie-lutrellFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Doll (c. 1936) by Lillian Causey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065505/doll-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10657977/watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-editable-remix-designView license
Wooden Doll (1940) by Marie Lutrell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087226/wooden-doll-1940-marie-lutrellFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198793/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Boys's Dress (c. 1940) by Esther Hansen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089023/boyss-dress-c-1940-esther-hansenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView license
Dress (c. 1936) by Margaret Concha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065774/dress-c-1936-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10479762/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Dress (c. 1940) by Frank M Keane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085710/dress-c-1940-frank-keaneFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10256643/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Doll (c. 1936) by Kapousouz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065540/doll-c-1936-kapousouzFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman pink frame, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710217/vintage-woman-pink-frame-editable-art-deco-designView license
Doll--"Cornelia" (c. 1937) by Anne Colman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074401/doll-cornelia-c-1937-anne-colmanFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Doll (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065520/doll-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450788/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Wedding Dress (c. 1940) by Bessie Forman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087159/wedding-dress-c-1940-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472468/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Gown (c. 1940) by Douglas Campbell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085968/gown-c-1940-douglas-campbellFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710230/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Dress (c. 1940) by Virginia Berge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085737/dress-c-1940-virginia-bergeFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView license
Dress (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065775/dress-c-1936-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain license