Doll (1940) by Charles Goodwin
Watercolor Victorian women png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802988/watercolor-victorian-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Wax Face Cotton Doll (1935/1942) by Charles Goodwin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063759/wax-face-cotton-doll-19351942-charles-goodwinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10268192/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Doll (c. 1936) by Jane Iverson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065527/doll-c-1936-jane-iversonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803407/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Doll (c. 1940) by John Hall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085658/doll-c-1940-john-hallFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884643/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Doll (c. 1939) by Carmel Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083329/doll-c-1939-carmel-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10238443/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Doll (c. 1940) by Clinton Myers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085640/doll-c-1940-clinton-myersFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710160/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Doll in Plaid Dress (c. 1937) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074457/doll-plaid-dress-c-1937-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10381749/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Doll (Greiner Patented Head) (c. 1940) by Stanley Mazur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085661/doll-greiner-patented-head-c-1940-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803127/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Doll--"Hannah Hitch" (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085655/doll-hannah-hitch-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884640/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Ship Chandler's Sign (c. 1940) by Robert Pohle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086706/ship-chandlers-sign-c-1940-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884636/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Dancing Doll (c. 1940) by Selma Sandler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085597/dancing-doll-c-1940-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710163/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Dancing Doll (c. 1940) by Selma Sandler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089382/dancing-doll-c-1940-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11454128/editable-watercolor-boys-beach-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Doll - "Annie Sampson" (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085657/doll-annie-sampson-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199299/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Rag Doll (c. 1940) by Archie Thompson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086581/rag-doll-c-1940-archie-thompsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889884/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Civil War Soldier (c. 1940) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089136/civil-war-soldier-c-1940-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11454111/editable-watercolor-boys-beach-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
American Dolls (c. 1936) by Jane Iverson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064057/american-dolls-c-1936-jane-iversonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867322/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Doll's Bonnet (c. 1939) by Cora Parker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083316/dolls-bonnet-c-1939-cora-parkerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867102/watercolor-woman-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Doll with China Head (1935/1942) by Mary Fitzgerald
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060177/doll-with-china-head-19351942-mary-fitzgeraldFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Doll (c. 1936) by Jane Iverson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065529/doll-c-1936-jane-iversonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls at beach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888615/watercolor-girls-beach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Silk Bonnet (c. 1940) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086724/silk-bonnet-c-1940-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls at beach png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10864287/watercolor-girls-beach-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Doll (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074368/doll-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain license