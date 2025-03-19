rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Doll--"Hannah Hitch" (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartwatercolourpublic domainportraitclothingadult
International playgroup Instagram post template, editable text
International playgroup Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473191/international-playgroup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Doll - "Annie Sampson" (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
Doll - "Annie Sampson" (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085657/doll-annie-sampson-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birthday mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor birthday mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10800362/watercolor-birthday-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Dolls - "Molly and Polly" (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
Dolls - "Molly and Polly" (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074454/dolls-molly-and-polly-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman png element, editable remix design
Watercolor woman png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867102/watercolor-woman-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Doll - "Hattie" (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
Doll - "Hattie" (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074407/doll-hattie-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199299/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Doll - "Mitio" (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
Doll - "Mitio" (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085663/doll-mitio-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birthday mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor birthday mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10878013/watercolor-birthday-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Skirt from Wedding Dress (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
Skirt from Wedding Dress (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086750/skirt-from-wedding-dress-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birthday, editable remix design
Watercolor birthday, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10878085/watercolor-birthday-editable-remix-designView license
Doll: "Florence" (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
Doll: "Florence" (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074369/doll-florence-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birthday png element, editable remix design
Watercolor birthday png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10800162/watercolor-birthday-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Doll - "Delight Bates" (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
Doll - "Delight Bates" (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074402/doll-delight-bates-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birthday, editable remix design
Watercolor birthday, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203496/watercolor-birthday-editable-remix-designView license
Doll of Bisque (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
Doll of Bisque (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074456/doll-bisque-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birthday, editable remix design
Watercolor birthday, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10800614/watercolor-birthday-editable-remix-designView license
Doll with China Head (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
Doll with China Head (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074465/doll-with-china-head-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birthday, editable remix design
Watercolor birthday, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877959/watercolor-birthday-editable-remix-designView license
Doll - "Eugenia" (c. 1939) by Edith Towner
Doll - "Eugenia" (c. 1939) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083335/doll-eugenia-c-1939-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867322/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Doll - "Felicia" (1935/1942) by Edith Towner
Doll - "Felicia" (1935/1942) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060155/doll-felicia-19351942-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889924/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Doll (Greiner Patented Head) (c. 1940) by Stanley Mazur
Doll (Greiner Patented Head) (c. 1940) by Stanley Mazur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085661/doll-greiner-patented-head-c-1940-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889884/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Doll - "Retta Hervey" (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
Doll - "Retta Hervey" (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074430/doll-retta-hervey-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867225/watercolor-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Doll's Dress (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
Doll's Dress (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074386/dolls-dress-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889909/watercolor-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Doll - "Ida Stebbins" (1935/1942) by Edith Towner
Doll - "Ida Stebbins" (1935/1942) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060158/doll-ida-stebbins-19351942-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Doll - "Leslie Simpson" (c. 1937) by Edith Towner and Josephine C Romano
Doll - "Leslie Simpson" (c. 1937) by Edith Towner and Josephine C Romano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074416/doll-leslie-simpson-c-1937-edith-towner-and-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView license
Doll: "Lydia Sherman" (1935/1942) by Edith Towner
Doll: "Lydia Sherman" (1935/1942) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060137/doll-lydia-sherman-19351942-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Doll: "Rose Bates" (1935/1942) by Edith Towner
Doll: "Rose Bates" (1935/1942) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060146/doll-rose-bates-19351942-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198793/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Doll: "Rachel" (1935/1942) by Edith Towner
Doll: "Rachel" (1935/1942) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060147/doll-rachel-19351942-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10657977/watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-editable-remix-designView license
Doll--"Belle Hervey" (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
Doll--"Belle Hervey" (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074393/doll-belle-hervey-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license