Doll (c. 1940) by John Hall
facepersonartwatercolourpublic domainclothingpaintingsdoll
International playgroup Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473191/international-playgroup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Civil War Soldier (c. 1940) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089136/civil-war-soldier-c-1940-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Costume contest Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474503/costume-contest-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Dancing Doll (c. 1940) by Selma Sandler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089382/dancing-doll-c-1940-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain license
Play time Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473240/play-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Ship Chandler's Sign (c. 1940) by Robert Pohle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086706/ship-chandlers-sign-c-1940-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain license
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dancing Doll (c. 1939) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083279/dancing-doll-c-1939-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Witches Halloween party Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474800/witches-halloween-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Doll - "Annie Sampson" (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085657/doll-annie-sampson-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Introducung baby Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14060834/introducung-baby-facebook-post-templateView license
Dancing Doll (c. 1940) by Selma Sandler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085597/dancing-doll-c-1940-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain license
Costume shop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474144/costume-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Rag Doll (c. 1940) by Archie Thompson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086581/rag-doll-c-1940-archie-thompsonFree Image from public domain license
Family fun day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473407/family-fun-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Dancing Doll (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074294/dancing-doll-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Halloween sale Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528088/halloween-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Doll - "Leslie Simpson" (c. 1937) by Edith Towner and Josephine C Romano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074416/doll-leslie-simpson-c-1937-edith-towner-and-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain license
Kids book poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273892/kids-book-poster-templateView license
Rag Doll "Johnnie" (c. 1937) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076712/rag-doll-johnnie-c-1937-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Volunteer Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473398/volunteer-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Doll: "Florence" (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074369/doll-florence-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Charity blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473254/charity-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Dolls (c. 1938) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079669/dolls-c-1938-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Bedtime stories Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474420/bedtime-stories-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Iron Hitching Post (c. 1940) by George Constantine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086134/iron-hitching-post-c-1940-george-constantineFree Image from public domain license
Back to school Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473252/back-school-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Calash and Horses (c. 1940) by John Hall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089083/calash-and-horses-c-1940-john-hallFree Image from public domain license
Children's book poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273849/childrens-book-poster-templateView license
Toy Bank: Eagle (c. 1940) by Clarence W Dawson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087007/toy-bank-eagle-c-1940-clarence-dawsonFree Image from public domain license
Joining forces blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473307/joining-forces-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Doll in Plaid Dress (c. 1937) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074457/doll-plaid-dress-c-1937-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Doll (c. 1938) by Ray Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079613/doll-c-1938-ray-priceFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Doll - "Florence" (c. 1941) by Hal Blakeley and Josephine C Romano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087704/doll-florence-c-1941-hal-blakeley-and-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain license
Children's book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12645771/childrens-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
Doll - "Phoebe" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074431/doll-phoebe-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Play time Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597671/play-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Doll (1940) by Charles Goodwin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085654/doll-1940-charles-goodwinFree Image from public domain license