rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Doll's Cradle (c. 1940) by William F Morris
Save
Edit Image
william f morrisartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsdollsphotoantique
Art Instagram story template, original art illustration from William Morris, editable text and design
Art Instagram story template, original art illustration from William Morris, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23116128/image-wallpaper-iphone-mobileView license
Pa. German Plate (c. 1940) by William L Antrim
Pa. German Plate (c. 1940) by William L Antrim
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089462/pa-german-plate-c-1940-william-antrimFree Image from public domain license
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView license
Bootjack (c. 1940) by William McAuley
Bootjack (c. 1940) by William McAuley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088980/bootjack-c-1940-william-mcauleyFree Image from public domain license
New collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
New collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979480/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
Doll Cradle (c. 1940) by Clarence W Dawson
Doll Cradle (c. 1940) by Clarence W Dawson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085659/doll-cradle-c-1940-clarence-dawsonFree Image from public domain license
Love is love Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Love is love Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23055192/image-heart-flower-leavesView license
Bank: Statue of Liberty (c. 1940) by William O Fletcher
Bank: Statue of Liberty (c. 1940) by William O Fletcher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085396/bank-statue-liberty-c-1940-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain license
Editable women's blazer, formal fashion design, remixed by rawpixel
Editable women's blazer, formal fashion design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867264/editable-womens-blazer-formal-fashion-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Safe Bank (c. 1940) by William O Fletcher
Safe Bank (c. 1940) by William O Fletcher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086671/safe-bank-c-1940-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain license
Arch pillar border background, William Morris' flower pattern, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Arch pillar border background, William Morris' flower pattern, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696484/png-ancient-arch-pillarView license
Doll Cradle (c. 1936) by Julie C Brush
Doll Cradle (c. 1936) by Julie C Brush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065562/doll-cradle-c-1936-julie-brushFree Image from public domain license
William Morris quote Facebook story template
William Morris quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14607385/william-morris-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Whale Oil Lamp (c. 1940) by William O Fletcher
Whale Oil Lamp (c. 1940) by William O Fletcher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087176/whale-oil-lamp-c-1940-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain license
Free mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Free mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23045326/image-butterfly-rose-paperView license
Elementary School Bell (1940) by William Kieckhofel
Elementary School Bell (1940) by William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085786/elementary-school-bell-1940-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView license
Missal Stand (c. 1940) by William Kieckhofel
Missal Stand (c. 1940) by William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086365/missal-stand-c-1940-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain license
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
Cradle (c. 1940) by Harry King
Cradle (c. 1940) by Harry King
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089319/cradle-c-1940-harry-kingFree Image from public domain license
Summer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Summer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22978125/image-texture-flower-sunglassesView license
Missal Stand (c. 1940) by William Kieckhofel
Missal Stand (c. 1940) by William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086358/missal-stand-c-1940-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Ancient art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759965/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Candle Holder (c. 1940) by William Kieckhofel
Candle Holder (c. 1940) by William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085457/candle-holder-c-1940-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain license
Black botanical cloth mockup, William Morris' famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel
Black botanical cloth mockup, William Morris' famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7146092/imageView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Sarah F Williams
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Sarah F Williams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089251/coverlet-c-1940-sarah-williamsFree Image from public domain license
William Morris inspired magic font
William Morris inspired magic font
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14814263/william-morris-inspired-magic-fontView license
Candle Holder (c. 1940) by William Kieckhofel
Candle Holder (c. 1940) by William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085453/candle-holder-c-1940-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain license
Arch pillar border iPhone wallpaper, William Morris' flower patterned background, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Arch pillar border iPhone wallpaper, William Morris' flower patterned background, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696480/png-ancient-android-wallpaper-archView license
Doll's Cradle and Quilt (c. 1953) by Margaret Linsley
Doll's Cradle and Quilt (c. 1953) by Margaret Linsley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088864/dolls-cradle-and-quilt-c-1953-margaret-linsleyFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView license
Brass Betty Lamp (c. 1940) by Oscar Bluhme
Brass Betty Lamp (c. 1940) by Oscar Bluhme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089017/brass-betty-lamp-c-1940-oscar-bluhmeFree Image from public domain license
William Morris
William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14827047/william-morrisView license
Doll's Cradle (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holt
Doll's Cradle (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074389/dolls-cradle-c-1937-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
William Morris
William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816591/william-morrisView license
Bootjack (c. 1940) by Marius Hansen
Bootjack (c. 1940) by Marius Hansen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088981/bootjack-c-1940-marius-hansenFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition post template, editable social media design
Ancient art exhibition post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9641724/ancient-art-exhibition-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Bit (c. 1940) by Arthur P Reynolds
Bit (c. 1940) by Arthur P Reynolds
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085434/bit-c-1940-arthur-reynoldsFree Image from public domain license
William Morris
William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817643/william-morrisView license
Pa. German Bridal Box (c. 1940) by Adele Brooks
Pa. German Bridal Box (c. 1940) by Adele Brooks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089389/pa-german-bridal-box-c-1940-adele-brooksFree Image from public domain license