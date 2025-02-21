Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartpublic domaindrawingsdoorelectronicsphotoantiqueDoor Knocker (c. 1940) by Julius BellamyOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 927 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3165 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHotel sign mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11975345/hotel-sign-mockup-editable-designView licenseWetting Cup (c. 1940) by Julius Bellamyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087161/wetting-cup-c-1940-julius-bellamyFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685972/reading-book-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseMatch Holder (c. 1940) by Julius Bellamyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086305/match-holder-c-1940-julius-bellamyFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCandle Sconce (c. 1940) by Julius Bellamyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085476/candle-sconce-c-1940-julius-bellamyFree Image from public domain licensePhone screen mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14089917/phone-screen-mockup-editable-designView licenseFoot Scraper (c. 1940) by Julius Bellamyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085894/foot-scraper-c-1940-julius-bellamyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage animal home decor sculpture set psd, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059565/editable-vintage-animal-home-decor-sculpture-set-psd-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFoot Scraper (c. 1940) by Jacob Lipkin and Julius Bellamyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085899/foot-scraper-c-1940-jacob-lipkin-and-julius-bellamyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable sketch book mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11175882/editable-sketch-book-mockup-designView licenseMatch Safe (c. 1939) by Julius Bellamyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084000/match-safe-c-1939-julius-bellamyFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic food Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14626825/organic-food-facebook-story-templateView licenseBetty Lamp (c. 1941) by Julius Bellamyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087350/betty-lamp-c-1941-julius-bellamyFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic food poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14626787/organic-food-poster-templateView licenseDoor Knocker (c. 1940) by Julius Bellamyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085680/door-knocker-c-1940-julius-bellamyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licenseAndiron (c. 1940) by Jacob Lipkinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085324/andiron-c-1940-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licenseDoor Handle and Thumb (c. 1936) by Jack Staloffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065590/door-handle-and-thumb-c-1936-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain licenseLover's gift retro illustration, pink editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11524708/lovers-gift-retro-illustration-pink-editable-designView licensePa. German Door Handle (c. 1938) by Jack Staloffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080765/pa-german-door-handle-c-1938-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic food blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14626864/organic-food-blog-banner-templateView licenseDoor Handle (c. 1937) by Mildred Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074466/door-handle-c-1937-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain licenseNewlywed couple vintage iPhone wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554677/newlywed-couple-vintage-iphone-wallpaper-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDoor Handle with Thumb Press (c. 1939) by Jacob Lipkinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083337/door-handle-with-thumb-press-c-1939-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain licenseBuilding wall editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11540361/building-wall-editable-mockupView licenseHandled Door Latch (1940) by Alexander Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086012/handled-door-latch-1940-alexander-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable notebook mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198789/editable-notebook-mockup-designView licenseDoor Knocker (c. 1940) by Ben Lassenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085678/door-knocker-c-1940-ben-lassenFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic food Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13134350/organic-food-instagram-post-templateView licenseDoor Knocker (c. 1938) by Regina Hendererhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079675/door-knocker-c-1938-regina-hendererFree Image from public domain licenseBusinesswoman motivating her team members in a meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901679/businesswoman-motivating-her-team-members-meetingView licenseDoor Knocker (c. 1940) by Winifred Lutenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085687/door-knocker-c-1940-winifred-lutenFree Image from public domain licenseNewlywed couple, vintage wedding editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554352/newlywed-couple-vintage-wedding-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThree Door Handles (c. 1936) by Hans Korschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072098/three-door-handles-c-1936-hans-korschFree Image from public domain licenseSurreal collage with brain, flowers, and animals. Brain, flowers, animals in art customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22335573/image-background-transparent-pngView licenseFlat Iron Holder (c. 1940) by Julius Bellamyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085861/flat-iron-holder-c-1940-julius-bellamyFree Image from public domain licenseLover's gift retro illustration, blue editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11544571/lovers-gift-retro-illustration-blue-editable-designView licenseMatch Safe (c. 1940) by Julius Bellamyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086316/match-safe-c-1940-julius-bellamyFree Image from public domain license