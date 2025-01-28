Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsdoorphotolockDoor Lock (c. 1940) by Alf BrusethOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1024 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3297 x 3864 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPlanetarium exhibition blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599556/planetarium-exhibition-blog-banner-templateView licenseMechanical Artillery Bank (c. 1940) by Alf Brusethhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086334/mechanical-artillery-bank-c-1940-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain licenseHotel sign mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11975345/hotel-sign-mockup-editable-designView licenseHorse's Head Bank (c. 1938) by Alf Brusethhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080260/horses-head-bank-c-1938-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain licenseCourage & success quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599549/courage-success-quote-blog-banner-templateView licensePunch and Judy Bank (c. 1937) by Alf Brusethhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076586/punch-and-judy-bank-c-1937-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685972/reading-book-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseDoor Stop (c. 1937) by Alf Brusethhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074485/door-stop-c-1937-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseCentennial Bank - 1876 (c. 1938) by Alf Brusethhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079153/centennial-bank-1876-c-1938-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198793/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licensePrize Pig Coin Bank (c. 1939) by Alf Brusethhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084357/prize-pig-coin-bank-c-1939-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseHitching Post (c. 1937) by Alf Brusethhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075225/hitching-post-c-1937-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView licenseSnuff Box (c. 1940) by Alf Brusethhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086774/snuff-box-c-1940-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain licenseHome listings Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12479196/home-listings-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFat Clown Coin Bank (c. 1938) by Alf Brusethhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079850/fat-clown-coin-bank-c-1938-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10657977/watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-editable-remix-designView licenseStump Speaker Bank (c. 1937) by Alf Brusethhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077496/stump-speaker-bank-c-1937-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450788/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseToy Bank (c. 1937) by Alf Brusethhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077706/toy-bank-c-1937-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain licenseDream home Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12480002/dream-home-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePowder Flask (c. 1940) by Alf Brusethhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086521/powder-flask-c-1940-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain licenseBuilding wall editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11540361/building-wall-editable-mockupView licenseFiremark (1935/1942) by Alf Brusethhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060563/firemark-19351942-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain licenseSmart home tech Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12479183/smart-home-tech-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNovelty Bank (c. 1937) by Alf Brusethhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075983/novelty-bank-c-1937-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10197496/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseHumpty Dumpty Mechanical Bank (c. 1938) by Alf Brusethhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080278/humpty-dumpty-mechanical-bank-c-1938-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10378754/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseRearing Horse Bank (c. 1938) by Alf Brusethhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081247/rearing-horse-bank-c-1938-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10352610/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseSafe Bank (c. 1940) by William O Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086671/safe-bank-c-1940-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203165/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseCrystal Bank (c. 1938) by Alf Brusethhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079533/crystal-bank-c-1938-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360747/victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseHouse Coin Bank (c. 1938) by Alf Brusethhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080279/house-coin-bank-c-1938-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic vegetable delivery poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597268/organic-vegetable-delivery-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHorse Statue (c. 1937) by Alf Brusethhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075289/horse-statue-c-1937-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain license