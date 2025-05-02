Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalartwatercolourcoinmoneylogopublic domainpaintingsDoor Knocker (c. 1940) by Winifred LutenOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 924 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3153 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPaper piggy bank, money saving collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11806583/paper-piggy-bank-money-saving-collage-editable-designView licenseToy Bank: Eagle (c. 1940) by William Highhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087008/toy-bank-eagle-c-1940-william-highFree Image from public domain licenseMoney management Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597013/money-management-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDoor Stop (c. 1940) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085691/door-stop-c-1940-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseSave money word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9449722/save-money-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBrooch and Bracelet with Portrait (c. 1936) by William P Shearwoodhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070034/brooch-and-bracelet-with-portrait-c-1936-william-shearwoodFree Image from public domain licenseGood money habits Instagram template, cute editable design for kidshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18448911/good-money-habits-instagram-template-cute-editable-design-for-kidsView licenseCap (c. 1940) by Dorothy M Gerhardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085505/cap-c-1940-dorothy-gerhardFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness investment png element, editable collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790298/business-investment-png-element-editable-collage-remixView licenseDoor Knocker (c. 1940) by Ben Lassenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085678/door-knocker-c-1940-ben-lassenFree Image from public domain licenseFitness club logo badge, gold line art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196154/fitness-club-logo-badge-gold-line-art-editable-designView licenseDrawer Pulls and Key Plate (c. 1936) by Philip Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065678/drawer-pulls-and-key-plate-c-1936-philip-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseInvestor finding, man holding magnifying glass, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9525935/png-aesthetic-banking-banknoteView licenseLock Plate (c. 1940) by Edward Jewetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086290/lock-plate-c-1940-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain licensePiggy bank, savings & finance illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9816224/piggy-bank-savings-finance-illustration-editable-designView licenseFlat Iron Holder (c. 1940) by Filippo Porreca and Mildred Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085867/flat-iron-holder-c-1940-filippo-porreca-and-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain licenseCute little elephant cartoon png, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526318/cute-little-elephant-cartoon-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseLatch Plate (c. 1936) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066939/latch-plate-c-1936-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseInvestment word png element, editable financial collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9736760/investment-word-png-element-editable-financial-collage-remixView licenseCandle Socket (1935/1942) by Florence Stevensonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059338/candle-socket-19351942-florence-stevensonFree Image from public domain licenseHappy valentine's day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597446/happy-valentines-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBirch Bark Shoe (1938) by Eugene C Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078619/birch-bark-shoe-1938-eugene-millerFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness planning, editable collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785087/business-planning-editable-collage-remix-designView licensePa. German Plate (c. 1940) by Aaron Fastovskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089461/pa-german-plate-c-1940-aaron-fastovskyFree Image from public domain licenseInvestor finding, man holding megaphone, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9513070/investor-finding-man-holding-megaphone-editable-finance-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTavern Sign (c. 1940) by John Matulishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086926/tavern-sign-c-1940-john-matulisFree Image from public domain licenseFarm & kids book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14368885/farm-kids-book-cover-templateView licenseFlat Iron Stand (c. 1940) by Luther D Wenrichhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085879/flat-iron-stand-c-1940-luther-wenrichFree Image from public domain licenseKids financial literacy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11925499/kids-financial-literacy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTankard (c. 1940) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086933/tankard-c-1940-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain licenseMoney bag & gold coins, finance remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158551/money-bag-gold-coins-finance-remix-editable-designView licenseChopping Knife (c. 1940) by Charles Charonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089100/chopping-knife-c-1940-charles-charonFree Image from public domain licenseMoney bag & gold coins, finance remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157361/money-bag-gold-coins-finance-remix-editable-designView licenseHinge Butt (c. 1940) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086049/hinge-butt-c-1940-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseMoney bag & gold coins png, finance remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10159137/money-bag-gold-coins-png-finance-remix-editable-designView licenseDoor Knocker (c. 1938) by Regina Hendererhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079675/door-knocker-c-1938-regina-hendererFree Image from public domain licensePaper piggy bank background, money saving collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956474/paper-piggy-bank-background-money-saving-collage-editable-designView licenseChopping Knife (c. 1940) by Charles Charonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089111/chopping-knife-c-1940-charles-charonFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness planning png element, editable collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785418/business-planning-png-element-editable-collage-remixView licenseDoor Knocker (c. 1936) by William L Antrimhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065611/door-knocker-c-1936-william-antrimFree Image from public domain license