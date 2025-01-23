Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagewoodartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingsbenchboxDough Trough (c. 1940) by M Rosenshield von PaulinOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 858 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2930 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVan Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730554/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDough Trough (c. 1940) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085695/dough-trough-c-1940-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715614/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSlate-top Table (c. 1940) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086748/slate-top-table-c-1940-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licensePublic garden Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458265/public-garden-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHighboy (1940) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086036/highboy-1940-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licenseWooden TV bench furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979745/wooden-bench-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseHighboy (c. 1940) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086029/highboy-c-1940-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licenseWooden TV bench furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979759/wooden-bench-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseArmchair (c. 1937) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072873/armchair-c-1937-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licenseWooden cabinet furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979230/wooden-cabinet-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseLowboy (c. 1938) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080537/lowboy-c-1938-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licenseWooden cabinet furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979050/wooden-cabinet-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseGate-leg Table (c. 1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066102/gate-leg-table-c-1936-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licenseWooden cabinet furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979098/wooden-cabinet-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseCandle Stand (c. 1940) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085470/candle-stand-c-1940-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licenseWooden cabinet furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979054/wooden-cabinet-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseChair (c. 1937) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073517/chair-c-1937-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licenseWooden cabinet furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14981207/wooden-cabinet-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseHighboy (1939) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083737/highboy-1939-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licenseWooden cabinet furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979102/wooden-cabinet-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseShelf Clock (c. 1937) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077034/shelf-clock-c-1937-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licenseWooden cabinet furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14981264/wooden-cabinet-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseChair-table (1937) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073574/chair-table-1937-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licenseWooden cabinet furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979267/wooden-cabinet-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseChair-table (c. 1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064892/chair-table-c-1936-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licenseWooden cabinet furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979232/wooden-cabinet-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseScouring Box (c. 1940) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086679/scouring-box-c-1940-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licenseMental health Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528417/mental-health-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSide Chair (c. 1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071037/side-chair-c-1936-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable photo frame Japandi interior mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15139656/editable-photo-frame-japandi-interior-mockupView licenseArmchair (c. 1937) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072855/armchair-c-1937-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon Autumn sale watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617267/cartoon-autumn-sale-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseDining Table (1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065481/dining-table-1936-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas winter, animal watercolor editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722146/christmas-winter-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView licenseSide Chair (c. 1941) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088126/side-chair-c-1941-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licenseWooden TV bench furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979804/wooden-bench-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseWing Chair (1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072614/wing-chair-1936-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licenseNatural joy quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14453271/natural-joy-quote-poster-templateView licenseSlate-top Table (1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071643/slate-top-table-1936-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain license