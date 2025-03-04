rawpixel
Dress (c. 1940) by Josephine C Romano
Antique chair collage element, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Wedding Dress (c. 1940) by Mary Fitzgerald
Woman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Spencer (c. 1940) by Nancy Crimi
Shopping cupid, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Price
Vintage furniture collection poster template
Dress (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
Adele Bloch-Bauer portrait background, Gustav Klimt's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
Dress (c. 1937) by Melita Hofmann
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
Dress (c. 1937) by Jessie M Benge
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
Dress (c. 1940) by Lester Kausch
Aesthetic ballerina & butterfly, editable vintage collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Dress (1935/1942) by Melita Hofmann
Fashion trends png element, 3d remix, editable design
Dress (c. 1937) by Nancy Crimi
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Dress (c. 1936) by Jean Peszel
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Dress (c. 1940) by Henry Moran
Flexing woman, editable fitness & health. Remixed by rawpixel.
Dress (c. 1936) by Jessie M Benge
Antique chair sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Dress (c. 1936) by Lillian Causey
Antique chair collage element, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Wedding Dress (c. 1940) by Bessie Forman
Alphonse Mucha's Music (from Les Arts), remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Dutch Dress (1935/1942) by Fanchon Larzelere
Alphonse Mucha's Music (from Les Arts), remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Girl's Dress (c. 1937) by Sara Garfinkel
Vintage flower woman background, Music (from Les Arts) by Alphonse Mucha, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Wedding Dress (c. 1938) by Hans Mangelsdorf
Antique chair off white background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Dress (c. 1936) by Jessie M Benge
Vintage women's fashion sticker, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable design
Doll (1935–1942) by Josephine C. Romano. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
