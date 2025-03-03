rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Dress (c. 1940) by Rosalia Lane
Save
Edit Image
vintage fashion illustration public domainvictorian illustrationantique patterns public domainvictorian fashionfacepatternpersonart
New collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
New collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979480/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
Dress (c. 1936) by Rosalia Lane
Dress (c. 1936) by Rosalia Lane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065725/dress-c-1936-rosalia-laneFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Dress (c. 1940) by Henry Moran
Dress (c. 1940) by Henry Moran
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085748/dress-c-1940-henry-moranFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Woman's Dress (c. 1936) by Rosalia Lane
Woman's Dress (c. 1936) by Rosalia Lane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072626/womans-dress-c-1936-rosalia-laneFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Wedding Dress (c. 1940) by Mary Fitzgerald
Wedding Dress (c. 1940) by Mary Fitzgerald
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087164/wedding-dress-c-1940-mary-fitzgeraldFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Wedding Dress (c. 1940) by Bessie Forman
Wedding Dress (c. 1940) by Bessie Forman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087159/wedding-dress-c-1940-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dress (c. 1936) by Lillian Causey
Dress (c. 1936) by Lillian Causey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065689/dress-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain license
Surreal collage with brain, flowers, and animals. Brain, flowers, animals in art customizable design
Surreal collage with brain, flowers, and animals. Brain, flowers, animals in art customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22335573/image-background-transparent-pngView license
Cape (c. 1940) by Rosalia Lane
Cape (c. 1940) by Rosalia Lane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085516/cape-c-1940-rosalia-laneFree Image from public domain license
Women's vintage fashion, editable Victorian dress set, remixed by rawpixel
Women's vintage fashion, editable Victorian dress set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071496/womens-vintage-fashion-editable-victorian-dress-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bonnet (c. 1937) by Rosalia Lane
Bonnet (c. 1937) by Rosalia Lane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073078/bonnet-c-1937-rosalia-laneFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Tea Apron (c. 1938) by Francis Law Durand
Tea Apron (c. 1938) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081905/tea-apron-c-1938-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Street Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Street Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077500/street-dress-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman scholar background, blue vintage design, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable design
Victorian woman scholar background, blue vintage design, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8645637/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Dolls (c. 1936) by Rosalia Lane
Dolls (c. 1936) by Rosalia Lane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065577/dolls-c-1936-rosalia-laneFree Image from public domain license
Bridal gowns, editable poster template
Bridal gowns, editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18129054/bridal-gowns-editable-poster-templateView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Jessie M Benge
Dress (c. 1937) by Jessie M Benge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074563/dress-c-1937-jessie-bengeFree Image from public domain license
Victorian women strolling background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian women strolling background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685035/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView license
Dress (c. 1940) by Frank M Keane
Dress (c. 1940) by Frank M Keane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085710/dress-c-1940-frank-keaneFree Image from public domain license
Victorian women strolling background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian women strolling background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8481229/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Melita Hofmann
Dress (c. 1937) by Melita Hofmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074560/dress-c-1937-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman aesthetic background, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable design
Victorian woman aesthetic background, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8623368/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView license
Baby Cap (1935/1942) by Rosalia Lane
Baby Cap (1935/1942) by Rosalia Lane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058916/baby-cap-19351942-rosalia-laneFree Image from public domain license
Summer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Summer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22978125/image-texture-flower-sunglassesView license
Dress (c. 1940) by Syrena Swanson
Dress (c. 1940) by Syrena Swanson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085714/dress-c-1940-syrena-swansonFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman badge background, rear view illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage woman badge background, rear view illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8792736/png-aesthetic-antique-back-viewView license
Spencer (c. 1936) by Rosalia Lane
Spencer (c. 1936) by Rosalia Lane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071754/spencer-c-1936-rosalia-laneFree Image from public domain license
Victorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691591/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView license
Fan (c. 1936) by Rosalia Lane
Fan (c. 1936) by Rosalia Lane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065916/fan-c-1936-rosalia-laneFree Image from public domain license
Antique chair collage element, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Antique chair collage element, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056538/png-accessory-aesthetic-collage-remix-antiqueView license
Waistcoat (1935/1942) by Rosalia Lane
Waistcoat (1935/1942) by Rosalia Lane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063632/waistcoat-19351942-rosalia-laneFree Image from public domain license
Victorian women strolling background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian women strolling background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685033/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Roberta Spicer
Dress (c. 1937) by Roberta Spicer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074539/dress-c-1937-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain license