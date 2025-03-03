rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Dress (c. 1940) by Frank M Keane
Save
Edit Image
victorian illustrationvintage decorsstriped dressshirtvintagepublic domainillustrationclothing
Branding Facebook post template, original art illustration from Virginia Berge, editable text and design
Branding Facebook post template, original art illustration from Virginia Berge, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23365765/image-art-watercolour-shirtView license
Child's Dress (c. 1938) by Lucien Verbeke
Child's Dress (c. 1938) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079226/childs-dress-c-1938-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage elegant animal design element set
Editable vintage elegant animal design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15637770/editable-vintage-elegant-animal-design-element-setView license
Dress (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimi
Dress (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079713/dress-c-1938-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Victorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059088/victorian-dress-editable-vintage-fashion-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dress (c. 1940) by Lester Kausch
Dress (c. 1940) by Lester Kausch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085739/dress-c-1940-lester-kauschFree Image from public domain license
Child's education, vintage girl collage illustration editable design
Child's education, vintage girl collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642122/childs-education-vintage-girl-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
Dress (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074531/dress-c-1937-edith-millerFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Dressing Gown (c. 1937) by Esther Hansen
Dressing Gown (c. 1937) by Esther Hansen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074592/dressing-gown-c-1937-esther-hansenFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian dress, vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Victorian dress, vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057619/editable-victorian-dress-vintage-fashion-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Opera Cloak (c. 1938) by Mary E Humes
Opera Cloak (c. 1938) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080674/opera-cloak-c-1938-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Child's education, vintage girl collage illustration editable design
Child's education, vintage girl collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633654/childs-education-vintage-girl-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Dress (c. 1940) by Jean Peszel
Dress (c. 1940) by Jean Peszel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085728/dress-c-1940-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain license
Child's education, vintage girl collage remix editable design
Child's education, vintage girl collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9826600/childs-education-vintage-girl-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Man's Dressing Gown (c. 1939) by Jessie M Benge
Man's Dressing Gown (c. 1939) by Jessie M Benge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083957/mans-dressing-gown-c-1939-jessie-bengeFree Image from public domain license
Haute-couture poster template
Haute-couture poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783119/haute-couture-poster-templateView license
Boy's Dressing Gown (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Boy's Dressing Gown (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073148/boys-dressing-gown-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
PNG Social media content, vintage girl illustration transparent background editable design
PNG Social media content, vintage girl illustration transparent background editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642093/png-activity-adult-cartoonView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd
Dress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074527/dress-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
Collection for everyday wear Instagram post template, editable y2k design
Collection for everyday wear Instagram post template, editable y2k design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21980823/collection-for-everyday-wear-instagram-post-template-editable-y2k-designView license
Child's Coat (c. 1937) by Margaret Concha
Child's Coat (c. 1937) by Margaret Concha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073645/childs-coat-c-1937-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Autumn sticker. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Autumn sticker. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082096/vintage-autumn-sticker-famous-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dress (c. 1936) by Jessie M Benge
Dress (c. 1936) by Jessie M Benge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065731/dress-c-1936-jessie-bengeFree Image from public domain license
Colorful Victorian women sticker, vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Colorful Victorian women sticker, vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8668942/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView license
Boys's Dress (c. 1940) by Esther Hansen
Boys's Dress (c. 1940) by Esther Hansen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089023/boyss-dress-c-1940-esther-hansenFree Image from public domain license
Beauty quote blog banner template
Beauty quote blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803692/beauty-quote-blog-banner-templateView license
Infant's Shirt (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
Infant's Shirt (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075321/infants-shirt-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Bridal gowns, editable poster template
Bridal gowns, editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18129054/bridal-gowns-editable-poster-templateView license
Dress (c. 1938) by Julie C Brush
Dress (c. 1938) by Julie C Brush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079703/dress-c-1938-julie-brushFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage elegant animal design element set
Editable vintage elegant animal design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15638494/editable-vintage-elegant-animal-design-element-setView license
Dress (c. 1938) by Bessie Forman
Dress (c. 1938) by Bessie Forman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079711/dress-c-1938-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Autumn collage element, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Autumn collage element, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926350/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-art-autumnView license
Dress (c. 1940) by Henry Moran
Dress (c. 1940) by Henry Moran
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085748/dress-c-1940-henry-moranFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fashion sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage fashion sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082128/vintage-fashion-sticker-editable-design-famous-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Melita Hofmann
Dress (c. 1937) by Melita Hofmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074543/dress-c-1937-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage elegant animal design element set
Editable vintage elegant animal design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15636916/editable-vintage-elegant-animal-design-element-setView license
Dressing Gown (c. 1936) by Jean Peszel
Dressing Gown (c. 1936) by Jean Peszel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065809/dressing-gown-c-1936-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fashion collage element, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage fashion collage element, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072140/png-accessory-aesthetic-collage-remix-american-20th-centuryView license
Wedding Dress (c. 1936) by Margaret Concha
Wedding Dress (c. 1936) by Margaret Concha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072557/wedding-dress-c-1936-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain license