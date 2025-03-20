rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Dower Chest (c. 1940) by Carl Strehlau
Save
Edit Image
cabinetaltarfurniturecarl strehlauwallpaperdesktop wallpaperwoodenchurch
Beige chest of drawers mockup, editable design
Beige chest of drawers mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8631579/beige-chest-drawers-mockup-editable-designView license
Pa. German Chest (c. 1940) by Carl Strehlau
Pa. German Chest (c. 1940) by Carl Strehlau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089454/pa-german-chest-c-1940-carl-strehlauFree Image from public domain license
Gray chest of drawers mockup element, customizable design
Gray chest of drawers mockup element, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8631564/gray-chest-drawers-mockup-element-customizable-designView license
Pa. German Dower Chest (c. 1936) by Fanchon Larzelere
Pa. German Dower Chest (c. 1936) by Fanchon Larzelere
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067371/pa-german-dower-chest-c-1936-fanchon-larzelereFree Image from public domain license
Welcome to church blog banner template, editable design
Welcome to church blog banner template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9771573/welcome-church-blog-banner-template-editable-designView license
Mit Schnitzereien verzierter Schrank, ca. 1847 by carl theodor reiffenstein
Mit Schnitzereien verzierter Schrank, ca. 1847 by carl theodor reiffenstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18953913/mit-schnitzereien-verzierter-schrank-ca-1847-carl-theodor-reiffensteinFree Image from public domain license
Brown wooden sideboard mockup, editable design
Brown wooden sideboard mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8635719/brown-wooden-sideboard-mockup-editable-designView license
Pa. German Dower Chest (c. 1936) by Francis Borelli
Pa. German Dower Chest (c. 1936) by Francis Borelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067381/pa-german-dower-chest-c-1936-francis-borelliFree Image from public domain license
Gray sideboard mockup element, customizable design
Gray sideboard mockup element, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8681839/gray-sideboard-mockup-element-customizable-designView license
Hadley Chest (c. 1936) by Harold Merriam
Hadley Chest (c. 1936) by Harold Merriam
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066253/hadley-chest-c-1936-harold-merriamFree Image from public domain license
Living room blog banner template, editable text & design
Living room blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8830288/living-room-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Writing Cabinet by German
Writing Cabinet by German
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10155122/writing-cabinet-germanFree Image from public domain license
Scandinavian furniture blog banner template, editable text & design
Scandinavian furniture blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8830292/scandinavian-furniture-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Pa. German Chest (c. 1936) by Edgar L Pearce
Pa. German Chest (c. 1936) by Edgar L Pearce
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067339/pa-german-chest-c-1936-edgar-pearceFree Image from public domain license
Modern interior blog banner template, editable text & design
Modern interior blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8830295/modern-interior-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Pa. German Chest (c. 1940) by Carl Strehlau
Pa. German Chest (c. 1940) by Carl Strehlau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089466/pa-german-chest-c-1940-carl-strehlauFree Image from public domain license
Interior design studio blog banner template, editable text
Interior design studio blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11957259/interior-design-studio-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Kast en tafel (1885 - 1895) by Chanat, Monrocq, Eugène Maincent and Désiré Guilmard
Kast en tafel (1885 - 1895) by Chanat, Monrocq, Eugène Maincent and Désiré Guilmard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13771800/image-paper-church-patternFree Image from public domain license
Church service blog banner template, editable text
Church service blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11558496/church-service-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Table Cabinet with Allegorical Figures Holding Musical Instruments (ca. 1625 (Baroque)) by Michiel Verbist
Table Cabinet with Allegorical Figures Holding Musical Instruments (ca. 1625 (Baroque)) by Michiel Verbist
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135924/photo-image-wooden-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Worship service blog banner template, editable text
Worship service blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12485922/worship-service-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Buffetkast (1832 - 1877) by Zamor, Victor Joseph Quétin, Victor Joseph Quétin and Victor Joseph Quétin
Buffetkast (1832 - 1877) by Zamor, Victor Joseph Quétin, Victor Joseph Quétin and Victor Joseph Quétin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13771684/image-paper-church-patternFree Image from public domain license
Christmas Church Concert blog banner template, editable text
Christmas Church Concert blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12485578/christmas-church-concert-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Chest
Chest
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7822696/chestFree Image from public domain license
Church service blog banner template, editable text
Church service blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506961/church-service-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Pa. German Dower Chest (c. 1938) by Bernard Krieger
Pa. German Dower Chest (c. 1938) by Bernard Krieger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080777/pa-german-dower-chest-c-1938-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage furniture collection blog banner template, editable text
Vintage furniture collection blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373090/vintage-furniture-collection-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Pa. German Chest (c. 1940) by Carl Strehlau
Pa. German Chest (c. 1940) by Carl Strehlau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089447/pa-german-chest-c-1940-carl-strehlauFree Image from public domain license
Kid's room blog banner template, editable text
Kid's room blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12058605/kids-room-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Model for a Royal Jewel Cabinet (1787) by Jean Démosthène Dugourc
Model for a Royal Jewel Cabinet (1787) by Jean Démosthène Dugourc
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124379/model-for-royal-jewel-cabinet-1787-jean-demosthene-dugourcFree Image from public domain license
Church service Facebook cover template, editable design
Church service Facebook cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884584/church-service-facebook-cover-template-editable-designView license
Cabinet with Mythological Scenes (1630-1650 (Baroques)) by French
Cabinet with Mythological Scenes (1630-1650 (Baroques)) by French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136051/cabinet-with-mythological-scenes-1630-1650-baroques-frenchFree Image from public domain license
Late 19th century living room interior design illustration. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Late 19th century living room interior design illustration. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832221/png-armchair-art-artworkView license
Kast (1800 - 1900) by anonymous
Kast (1800 - 1900) by anonymous
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13771921/kast-1800-1900-anonymousFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic room decoration HD wallpaper, home interior illustration, editable design
Aesthetic room decoration HD wallpaper, home interior illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8893607/png-aesthetic-paint-remix-backgroundView license
Pa. German Dower Chest (1935/1942) by Frances Lichten
Pa. German Dower Chest (1935/1942) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061460/pa-german-dower-chest-19351942-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Furniture blog banner template, editable text
Furniture blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550058/furniture-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Pa. German Dower Chest (c. 1936) by Lorenz Rothkranz
Pa. German Dower Chest (c. 1936) by Lorenz Rothkranz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067380/pa-german-dower-chest-c-1936-lorenz-rothkranzFree Image from public domain license
Late 19th century living room interior design illustration. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Late 19th century living room interior design illustration. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832345/png-armchair-art-artworkView license
Twee hoekkasten (1885 - 1895) by Chanat, Monrocq and Eugène Maincent
Twee hoekkasten (1885 - 1895) by Chanat, Monrocq and Eugène Maincent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13771512/twee-hoekkasten-1885-1895-chanat-monrocq-and-eugene-maincentFree Image from public domain license