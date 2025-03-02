Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage illustration public domainwoman kneelingvictorian hatsvictorian illustrationpublic domain victorian womanpersonartvintageDress (c. 1940) by Syrena SwansonOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 815 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2783 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVictorian woman scholar, vintage illustration, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686769/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseDress (c. 1940) by Syrena Swansonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085716/dress-c-1940-syrena-swansonFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman scholar, vintage illustration, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696681/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseDress (c. 1936) by Syrena Swansonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065674/dress-c-1936-syrena-swansonFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman scholar background, pink vintage design, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696668/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseEcclesiastical Vestment (front view) (c. 1940) by Syrena Swansonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085780/ecclesiastical-vestment-front-view-c-1940-syrena-swansonFree Image from public domain licensePink aesthetic lady backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8531087/pink-aesthetic-lady-backgroundView licenseRiding Habit (c. 1939) by Henry De Wolfehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084417/riding-habit-c-1939-henry-wolfeFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803692/beauty-quote-blog-banner-templateView licenseChild's Dress (ca.1936) by Syrena Swanson. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3360184/free-illustration-image-antique-apparel-artFree Image from public domain licensePink aesthetic lady backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8530573/pink-aesthetic-lady-backgroundView licenseDress (c. 1936) by Syrena Swansonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065670/dress-c-1936-syrena-swansonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803127/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseBrown Silk Afternoon Dress (c. 1936) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070027/brown-silk-afternoon-dress-c-1936-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884636/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView licenseDress (c. 1940) by Henry Moranhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085748/dress-c-1940-henry-moranFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884640/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseDress (1935/1942) by Bessie Formanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060233/dress-19351942-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802988/watercolor-victorian-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseWaistcoat (c. 1936) by Syrena Swansonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072352/waistcoat-c-1936-syrena-swansonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10268192/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView licenseWedding Dress (c. 1940) by Mary Fitzgeraldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087164/wedding-dress-c-1940-mary-fitzgeraldFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian women driving, editable vintage building collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349195/png-aesthetic-blue-cashView licenseEmpress Elisabeth of Austria on Madeira, photo collage (1860 questionable) by Eduard von Oberhausenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11652001/photo-image-art-collage-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803407/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView licenseWoman with Plumed Hat (c. 1825) by American 19th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10034801/woman-with-plumed-hat-c-1825-american-19th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884643/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView licenseEmpress Elisabeth of Austria-Hungary (1837-1898) (around 1860)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11653733/empress-elisabeth-austria-hungary-1837-1898-around-1860Free Image from public domain licenseWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licenseStreet Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbekehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077500/street-dress-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman png sticker, creative neon gradient remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9188425/victorian-woman-png-sticker-creative-neon-gradient-remix-editable-designView licenseWoman's Riding Habit (1935/1942) by Henry De Wolfehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063878/womans-riding-habit-19351942-henry-wolfeFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian women strolling background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8481229/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseMarie of Saxe-Altenburg (1818–1907), Queen of Hanover (around 1862–1865)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11592849/marie-saxe-altenburg-1818-1907-queen-hanover-around-1862-1865Free Image from public domain licensePink aesthetic lady iPhone wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8522127/pink-aesthetic-lady-iphone-wallpaperView licenseBildnis der Schwester des Künstlers, null by fritz bambergerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18986295/bildnis-der-schwester-des-kunstlers-null-fritz-bambergerFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian women strolling background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685035/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseFashion Drawing No. 14 (1874) by Jules Davidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784216/fashion-drawing-no-1874-jules-davidFree Image from public domain licenseColorful Victorian women, vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686645/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseDress (c. 1939) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083381/dress-c-1939-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license