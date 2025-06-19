rawpixel
Dress (c. 1940) by Lester Kausch
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Dress (c. 1940) by Lester Kausch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085739/dress-c-1940-lester-kauschFree Image from public domain license
Love is love Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23055192/image-heart-flower-leavesView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Jean Peszel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074545/dress-c-1937-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView license
Dress (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079722/dress-c-1938-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView license
Wedding Dress (c. 1940) by Bessie Forman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087159/wedding-dress-c-1940-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain license
Summer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22978125/image-texture-flower-sunglassesView license
Dress (c. 1936) by Lillian Causey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065689/dress-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain license
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
Wedding Dress (c. 1936) by Marie Mitchell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072532/wedding-dress-c-1936-marie-mitchellFree Image from public domain license
Branding Instagram post template, original art illustration from Maurice Pillard Verneuil, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23439156/image-flower-plant-aestheticView license
Dress (c. 1938) by Bessie Forman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079733/dress-c-1938-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain license
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Wedding Dress (c. 1936) by Bessie Forman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072547/wedding-dress-c-1936-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Roberta Spicer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074539/dress-c-1937-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain license
Happy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView license
Wedding Dress (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078147/wedding-dress-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain license
New collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979480/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
Wedding Dress (c. 1940) by Mary Fitzgerald
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087164/wedding-dress-c-1940-mary-fitzgeraldFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050136/image-flower-leaves-treeView license
Spencer (c. 1940) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086790/spencer-c-1940-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor animal, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418340/watercolor-animal-editable-design-element-setView license
Dress (c. 1940) by Henry Moran
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085748/dress-c-1940-henry-moranFree Image from public domain license
Floral patterned editable text inspired by William Morris 19th-century decorative patterns
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17420204/font-pattern-vintage-william-morrisView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Melita Hofmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074560/dress-c-1937-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain license
Woman carrying peacock background, editable vintage purple pattern, remixed from the artwork of Louis Rhead
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690160/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView license
Dress (c. 1936) by Mae Szilvasy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065752/dress-c-1936-mae-szilvasyFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759965/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Ball Dress (c. 1936) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064186/ball-dress-c-1936-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Free mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23045326/image-butterfly-rose-paperView license
Dress (c. 1940) by Josephine C Romano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085706/dress-c-1940-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain license
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView license
Dress (c. 1936) by Mae Szilvasy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065719/dress-c-1936-mae-szilvasyFree Image from public domain license
Art auction poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759973/art-auction-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Jean Peszel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074544/dress-c-1937-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain license
Church at Christmas poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23051693/image-flower-angel-leavesView license
Dress (c. 1940) by Rosalia Lane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085709/dress-c-1940-rosalia-laneFree Image from public domain license