Dress (c. 1940) by Lester KauschOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 982 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3352 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseDress (c. 1940) by Lester Kauschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085739/dress-c-1940-lester-kauschFree Image from public domain licenseLove is love Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23055192/image-heart-flower-leavesView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Jean Peszelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074545/dress-c-1937-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView licenseDress (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079722/dress-c-1938-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView licenseWedding Dress (c. 1940) by Bessie Formanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087159/wedding-dress-c-1940-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain licenseSummer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22978125/image-texture-flower-sunglassesView licenseDress (c. 1936) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065689/dress-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseWedding Dress (c. 1936) by Marie Mitchellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072532/wedding-dress-c-1936-marie-mitchellFree Image from public domain licenseBranding Instagram post template, original art illustration from Maurice Pillard Verneuil, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23439156/image-flower-plant-aestheticView licenseDress (c. 1938) by Bessie Formanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079733/dress-c-1938-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain licenseVintage chair collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseWedding Dress (c. 1936) by Bessie Formanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072547/wedding-dress-c-1936-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Roberta Spicerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074539/dress-c-1937-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain licenseHappy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView licenseWedding Dress (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078147/wedding-dress-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979480/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseWedding Dress (c. 1940) by Mary Fitzgeraldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087164/wedding-dress-c-1940-mary-fitzgeraldFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050136/image-flower-leaves-treeView licenseSpencer (c. 1940) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086790/spencer-c-1940-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor animal, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418340/watercolor-animal-editable-design-element-setView licenseDress (c. 1940) by Henry Moranhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085748/dress-c-1940-henry-moranFree Image from public domain licenseFloral patterned editable text inspired by William Morris 19th-century decorative patternshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17420204/font-pattern-vintage-william-morrisView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Melita Hofmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074560/dress-c-1937-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain licenseWoman carrying peacock background, editable vintage purple pattern, remixed from the artwork of Louis Rheadhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690160/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseDress (c. 1936) by Mae Szilvasyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065752/dress-c-1936-mae-szilvasyFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759965/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBall Dress (c. 1936) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064186/ball-dress-c-1936-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseFree mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23045326/image-butterfly-rose-paperView licenseDress (c. 1940) by Josephine C Romanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085706/dress-c-1940-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView licenseDress (c. 1936) by Mae Szilvasyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065719/dress-c-1936-mae-szilvasyFree Image from public domain licenseArt auction poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759973/art-auction-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Jean Peszelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074544/dress-c-1937-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain licenseChurch at Christmas poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23051693/image-flower-angel-leavesView licenseDress (c. 1940) by Rosalia Lanehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085709/dress-c-1940-rosalia-laneFree Image from public domain license