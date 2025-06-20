rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Drawing Instrument Box (c. 1940) by Fred Hassebrock
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domaindrawingpaintingsscrewboxphoto
Hand tools element set, editable design
Hand tools element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000865/hand-tools-element-set-editable-designView license
Tea Kettle (c. 1940) by Fred Hassebrock
Tea Kettle (c. 1940) by Fred Hassebrock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086947/tea-kettle-c-1940-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain license
Hand tools element set, editable design
Hand tools element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000855/hand-tools-element-set-editable-designView license
Bit and Countersink (c. 1940) by Fred Hassebrock
Bit and Countersink (c. 1940) by Fred Hassebrock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088949/bit-and-countersink-c-1940-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain license
Hospital doctor, animal watercolor editable remix
Hospital doctor, animal watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730466/hospital-doctor-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Combination Lamp/Candle Holder (c. 1940) by Sydney Roberts
Combination Lamp/Candle Holder (c. 1940) by Sydney Roberts
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089199/combination-lampcandle-holder-c-1940-sydney-robertsFree Image from public domain license
Summer vacation, animal watercolor editable remix
Summer vacation, animal watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12693400/summer-vacation-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Quilt - Tulip Pattern (c. 1939) by Fred Hassebrock
Quilt - Tulip Pattern (c. 1939) by Fred Hassebrock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084380/quilt-tulip-pattern-c-1939-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain license
Christmas party, animal watercolor editable remix
Christmas party, animal watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715487/christmas-party-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Baby Dress (c. 1939) by Fred Hassebrock
Baby Dress (c. 1939) by Fred Hassebrock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082526/baby-dress-c-1939-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain license
Romantic dinner Facebook post template, editable design
Romantic dinner Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684284/romantic-dinner-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Wrought Iron Pot Hooks (c. 1938) by Fred Hassebrock
Wrought Iron Pot Hooks (c. 1938) by Fred Hassebrock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082400/wrought-iron-pot-hooks-c-1938-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain license
Fishing boat, animal watercolor editable remix
Fishing boat, animal watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12716061/fishing-boat-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Bench in Cemetary Lot (c. 1941) by Fred Hassebrock
Bench in Cemetary Lot (c. 1941) by Fred Hassebrock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087329/bench-cemetary-lot-c-1941-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain license
Countdown party poster template
Countdown party poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790709/countdown-party-poster-templateView license
Bandbox or Hat Box (c. 1940) by Jessie M Youngs
Bandbox or Hat Box (c. 1940) by Jessie M Youngs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085379/bandbox-hat-box-c-1940-jessie-youngsFree Image from public domain license
Christmas crocodile, animal watercolor editable remix
Christmas crocodile, animal watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715330/christmas-crocodile-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1940) by Fred Hassebrock
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1940) by Fred Hassebrock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086020/handwoven-coverlet-c-1940-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain license
Christmas winter, animal watercolor editable remix
Christmas winter, animal watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722146/christmas-winter-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Mail Box (c. 1937) by Marjorie Lee
Mail Box (c. 1937) by Marjorie Lee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075749/mail-box-c-1937-marjorie-leeFree Image from public domain license
Santa Claus, festive watercolor editable remix
Santa Claus, festive watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721774/santa-claus-festive-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Chandelier (c. 1940) by Jacob Lipkin and Jack Staloff
Chandelier (c. 1940) by Jacob Lipkin and Jack Staloff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085563/chandelier-c-1940-jacob-lipkin-and-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain license
Christmas crocodile, animal watercolor editable remix
Christmas crocodile, animal watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715329/christmas-crocodile-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Walnut Screw Clamp (c. 1937) by George File
Walnut Screw Clamp (c. 1937) by George File
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078016/walnut-screw-clamp-c-1937-george-fileFree Image from public domain license
Countdown party Facebook post template, editable design
Countdown party Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684269/countdown-party-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Knife Box (c. 1940) by Harry Eisman
Knife Box (c. 1940) by Harry Eisman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086222/knife-box-c-1940-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain license
Countdown party Instagram story template
Countdown party Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790677/countdown-party-instagram-story-templateView license
Bottle (c. 1936) by Charles Moss
Bottle (c. 1936) by Charles Moss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064432/bottle-c-1936-charles-mossFree Image from public domain license
Countdown party blog banner template
Countdown party blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790723/countdown-party-blog-banner-templateView license
Historical Printed Textile (c. 1940) by Ernest Capaldo
Historical Printed Textile (c. 1940) by Ernest Capaldo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086054/historical-printed-textile-c-1940-ernest-capaldoFree Image from public domain license
Summer vacation, animal watercolor editable remix
Summer vacation, animal watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669901/summer-vacation-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Card Case (c. 1940) by Daniel Marshack
Card Case (c. 1940) by Daniel Marshack
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085507/card-case-c-1940-daniel-marshackFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730554/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bookmark (c. 1938) by Fred Hassebrock
Bookmark (c. 1938) by Fred Hassebrock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078671/bookmark-c-1938-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715614/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Clamp (c. 1938) by Edward Unger
Clamp (c. 1938) by Edward Unger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079329/clamp-c-1938-edward-ungerFree Image from public domain license
Party celebration, animal watercolor editable remix
Party celebration, animal watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731610/party-celebration-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Desk Box (c. 1940) by Leo Drozdoff
Desk Box (c. 1940) by Leo Drozdoff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085634/desk-box-c-1940-leo-drozdoffFree Image from public domain license
Party celebration, animal watercolor editable remix
Party celebration, animal watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731632/party-celebration-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Man's Hat Box (c. 1940) by Lelah Nelson
Man's Hat Box (c. 1940) by Lelah Nelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086300/mans-hat-box-c-1940-lelah-nelsonFree Image from public domain license