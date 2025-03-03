rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Dress (c. 1940) by Henry De Wolfe
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainclothingpaintingsweddingfashionphoto
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10348683/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Dress (c. 1940) by Henry De Wolfe
Dress (c. 1940) by Henry De Wolfe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085754/dress-c-1940-henry-wolfeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11445504/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Dress (c. 1940) by Lester Kausch
Dress (c. 1940) by Lester Kausch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085739/dress-c-1940-lester-kauschFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10197654/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Dress (c. 1940) by Virginia Berge
Dress (c. 1940) by Virginia Berge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085737/dress-c-1940-virginia-bergeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10479762/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Riding Habit (c. 1939) by Henry De Wolfe
Riding Habit (c. 1939) by Henry De Wolfe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084417/riding-habit-c-1939-henry-wolfeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10256643/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Afternoon Dress (c. 1940) by Nancy Crimi
Afternoon Dress (c. 1940) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085321/afternoon-dress-c-1940-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202976/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Dress (c. 1940) by Nancy Crimi
Dress (c. 1940) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085727/dress-c-1940-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11442874/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Wedding Dress (c. 1940) by Bessie Forman
Wedding Dress (c. 1940) by Bessie Forman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087159/wedding-dress-c-1940-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10640113/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Child's Coat (c. 1940) by Lillian Causey
Child's Coat (c. 1940) by Lillian Causey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085574/childs-coat-c-1940-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10640089/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Ecclesiastical Vestment (front view) (c. 1940) by Syrena Swanson
Ecclesiastical Vestment (front view) (c. 1940) by Syrena Swanson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085780/ecclesiastical-vestment-front-view-c-1940-syrena-swansonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11445506/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Dress (1940) by Dorothy Gernon
Dress (1940) by Dorothy Gernon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085751/dress-1940-dorothy-gernonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10354711/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Boy's Coat and Trousers (c. 1939) by Henry De Wolfe
Boy's Coat and Trousers (c. 1939) by Henry De Wolfe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082772/boys-coat-and-trousers-c-1939-henry-wolfeFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472468/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Dress (c. 1938) by Julie C Brush
Dress (c. 1938) by Julie C Brush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079703/dress-c-1938-julie-brushFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196948/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Dress (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Dress (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060302/dress-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10296020/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Doris Beer
Dress (c. 1937) by Doris Beer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074573/dress-c-1937-doris-beerFree Image from public domain license
Bride at balcony mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Bride at balcony mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10348663/bride-balcony-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView license
Dress with Cape Collar (1935/1942) by Mina Lowry
Dress with Cape Collar (1935/1942) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060317/dress-with-cape-collar-19351942-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Bride at balcony mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Bride at balcony mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10640213/bride-balcony-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView license
Dress with Cape Collar (1935/1942) by Nancy Crimi
Dress with Cape Collar (1935/1942) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060322/dress-with-cape-collar-19351942-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Bride at balcony mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Bride at balcony mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10354728/bride-balcony-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView license
Dress (c. 1936) by Nancy Crimi
Dress (c. 1936) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065699/dress-c-1936-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11442909/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Dress (1935/1942) by Julie C Brush
Dress (1935/1942) by Julie C Brush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060240/dress-19351942-julie-brushFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Man's Dressing Gown (c. 1936) by Jessie M Benge
Man's Dressing Gown (c. 1936) by Jessie M Benge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067038/mans-dressing-gown-c-1936-jessie-bengeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Al Curry
Dress (c. 1937) by Al Curry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074504/dress-c-1937-curryFree Image from public domain license