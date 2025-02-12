rawpixel
Drinking Fountain (c. 1940) by Edward DiGennero
Painting class Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11982312/painting-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Drinking Fountain (c. 1940) by Edward DiGennero
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085752/drinking-fountain-c-1940-edward-digenneroFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView license
Lion's Head (one of pair) (c. 1940) by Edward DiGennero
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086288/lions-head-one-pair-c-1940-edward-digenneroFree Image from public domain license
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Stepping Stone (c. 1940) by Edward DiGennero
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086852/stepping-stone-c-1940-edward-digenneroFree Image from public domain license
Art Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11982308/art-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pitcher (c. 1940) by Betty Jacob
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089556/pitcher-c-1940-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain license
Abstract image of business people silhouette on glass window
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14909862/abstract-image-business-people-silhouette-glass-windowView license
Wine Glass (c. 1940) by Michael Fenga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087209/wine-glass-c-1940-michael-fengaFree Image from public domain license
Vintage water fountain background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740199/vintage-water-fountain-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Butter Worker (c. 1940) by Hester Duany
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089064/butter-worker-c-1940-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain license
Vintage water fountain background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740186/vintage-water-fountain-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Lavabo (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086246/lavabo-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758528/flea-market-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Pipe (c. 1940) by John Hall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089529/pipe-c-1940-john-hallFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Green Vase (c. 1937) by Edward White
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075069/green-vase-c-1937-edward-whiteFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Mortar (c. 1940) by Hester Duany
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086382/mortar-c-1940-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain license
Freedom quote social media post template, editable aesthetic design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20178259/freedom-quote-social-media-post-template-editable-aesthetic-designView license
Chair (frame) (c. 1940) by George C Brown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085549/chair-frame-c-1940-george-brownFree Image from public domain license
Public garden Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12933265/public-garden-facebook-post-templateView license
Cup Holder (c. 1937) by Irving L Biehn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074270/cup-holder-c-1937-irving-biehnFree Image from public domain license
White picture frame mockup, editable vintage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10932638/white-picture-frame-mockup-editable-vintage-designView license
Saddler's Mallet (1940) by Alexander Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086643/saddlers-mallet-1940-alexander-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian garden design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15421631/editable-victorian-garden-design-element-setView license
Brace (Wooden) (c. 1940) by Violet Hartenstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089025/brace-wooden-c-1940-violet-hartensteinFree Image from public domain license
Editable wedding design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15417033/editable-wedding-design-element-setView license
Candlestick (c. 1940) by Janet Riza
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085491/candlestick-c-1940-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Whale Oil Lamp (c. 1940) by Janet Riza
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087179/whale-oil-lamp-c-1940-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Mortar and Pestle (c. 1940) by Isidore Steinberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086391/mortar-and-pestle-c-1940-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Ephemera illustration sticker set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701667/vintage-ephemera-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView license
Lamp (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086240/lamp-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Vintage water fountain iPhone wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749960/vintage-water-fountain-iphone-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView license
Mortar (c. 1940) by Walter Praefke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086379/mortar-c-1940-walter-praefkeFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian garden design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15421630/editable-victorian-garden-design-element-setView license
Candlestick (c. 1940) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085493/candlestick-c-1940-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license