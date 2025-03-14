Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageplantfruitartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainfoodpaintingsDrinking Fountain (c. 1940) by Edward DiGenneroOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 820 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2800 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseDrinking Fountain (c. 1940) by Edward DiGennerohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085750/drinking-fountain-c-1940-edward-digenneroFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor dining table, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10277469/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView licenseLion's Head (one of pair) (c. 1940) by Edward DiGennerohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086288/lions-head-one-pair-c-1940-edward-digenneroFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor dining table, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10595979/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView licenseStepping Stone (c. 1940) by Edward DiGennerohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086852/stepping-stone-c-1940-edward-digenneroFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor fruits & vegetables design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15264987/editable-watercolor-fruits-vegetables-design-element-setView licenseFoot Rest (c. 1940) by Georgine E Masonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085901/foot-rest-c-1940-georgine-masonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table at balcony, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458781/editable-watercolor-dining-table-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseHandbag (c. 1940) by Carl Buergernisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085994/handbag-c-1940-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor fruits & vegetables design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15265215/editable-watercolor-fruits-vegetables-design-element-setView licenseLavabo (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086246/lavabo-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vibrant pink and green watercolor design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15702955/editable-vibrant-pink-and-green-watercolor-design-element-setView licenseHorse Figure (1940) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086082/horse-figure-1940-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor dining table, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199751/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView licensePrinted Cotton (c. 1940) by Pearl Gibbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086530/printed-cotton-c-1940-pearl-gibboFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vibrant pink and green watercolor design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15702898/editable-vibrant-pink-and-green-watercolor-design-element-setView licenseCandle Sconce (c. 1940) by Amelia Tucciohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085471/candle-sconce-c-1940-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor fruits & vegetables design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15265580/editable-watercolor-fruits-vegetables-design-element-setView licensePrinted Textiles (c. 1940) by Ernest Capaldohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086556/printed-textiles-c-1940-ernest-capaldoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor fruits & vegetables design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15265217/editable-watercolor-fruits-vegetables-design-element-setView licenseCopper Vat (c. 1940) by Edward Jewetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089194/copper-vat-c-1940-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseBeaded Bag (c. 1940) by Robert Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085394/beaded-bag-c-1940-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain licensePaul Cézanne's Bottle and Fruits background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740096/png-architecture-art-cartoonView licenseChair (frame) (c. 1940) by George C Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085549/chair-frame-c-1940-george-brownFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor fruits & vegetables design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15264985/editable-watercolor-fruits-vegetables-design-element-setView licenseUnframed Birth Certificate (c. 1940) by Edward Whitehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087043/unframed-birth-certificate-c-1940-edward-whiteFree Image from public domain licensePaul Cézanne's Bottle and Fruits background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12739868/png-adult-architecture-artView licenseFlask (c. 1939) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083505/flask-c-1939-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor fruits & vegetables design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15265567/editable-watercolor-fruits-vegetables-design-element-setView licenseSnare Drum (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086779/snare-drum-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor fruits & vegetables design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15265344/editable-watercolor-fruits-vegetables-design-element-setView licensePrinted Textile (c. 1940) by Joseph Lubranohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086541/printed-textile-c-1940-joseph-lubranoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor fruits & vegetables design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15265345/editable-watercolor-fruits-vegetables-design-element-setView licenseBishop Hill: Large Silver Spoon (c. 1939) by Archie Thompsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082684/bishop-hill-large-silver-spoon-c-1939-archie-thompsonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor dining table, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10382371/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView licenseStencilled Floor (c. 1938) by Edward DiGennerohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081788/stencilled-floor-c-1938-edward-digenneroFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor fruits & vegetables design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15264963/editable-watercolor-fruits-vegetables-design-element-setView licenseSofa (c. 1940) by Harry Eismanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086777/sofa-c-1940-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain license