Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingstablephotosewingDuncan Phyfe Sewing Cabinet (c. 1940) by Edna C RexOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 988 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3256 x 3954 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVan Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730458/van-goghs-sunflowers-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDesk (c. 1940) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085613/desk-c-1940-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseLady's Companion (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075635/ladys-companion-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseTutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSewing-table (1935/1942) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069598/sewing-table-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseVintage chair collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseDuncan Phyfe Sewing Cabinet (c. 1939) by Mattie P Goodmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083413/duncan-phyfe-sewing-cabinet-c-1939-mattie-goodmanFree Image from public domain licenseSewing school Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14854029/sewing-school-instagram-post-templateView licenseWardrobe, John Marshall's (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078042/wardrobe-john-marshalls-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseDesk (1935/1942) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060087/desk-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor dining table, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10277469/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView licenseTable (1935/1942) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063356/table-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor dining table, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10595979/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView licenseLap Desk (c. 1936) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066945/lap-desk-c-1936-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseKid's art class blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543017/kids-art-class-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseTable, Patrick Henry (1935/1942) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063375/table-patrick-henry-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseCrochet hobby doodle background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8578749/crochet-hobby-doodle-background-editable-designView licensePorch Settee (one of a pair) (c. 1936) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068028/porch-settee-one-pair-c-1936-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseArt workshop blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543046/art-workshop-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSettee-Sofa (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076905/settee-sofa-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseCrochet doodle phone wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8579321/crochet-doodle-phone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseCradle (c. 1938) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079460/cradle-c-1938-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseCrochet hobby doodle sticker, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8579497/crochet-hobby-doodle-sticker-editable-designView licenseBaby's Cradle (1935/1942) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058901/babys-cradle-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseCrochet hobby doodle background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8568260/crochet-hobby-doodle-background-editable-designView licenseSide Chair (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077115/side-chair-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table at balcony, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458781/editable-watercolor-dining-table-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseChair (c. 1936) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064863/chair-c-1936-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438471/art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView licenseSide Chair (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077116/side-chair-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSide Chair (1935/1942) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062963/side-chair-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseEarth tone bauhaus wall editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12497717/earth-tone-bauhaus-wall-editable-mockupView licenseArmchair (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072878/armchair-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseBlissful home Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986077/blissful-home-facebook-post-templateView licenseTrivet (1935/1942) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069859/trivet-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseCrochet hobby doodle background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8684482/crochet-hobby-doodle-background-editable-designView licenseArm Chair (1935/1942) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058876/arm-chair-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license