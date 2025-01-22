rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Earthen Jug (c. 1940) by Ursula Lauderdale
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsmugphotovasecup
Editable watercolor teacup, remix design
Editable watercolor teacup, remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10698707/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView license
Glass Jug (c. 1940) by Paul Ward
Glass Jug (c. 1940) by Paul Ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085958/glass-jug-c-1940-paul-wardFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor teacup, remix design
Editable watercolor teacup, remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885786/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView license
Jug (c. 1940) by Clarence W Dawson
Jug (c. 1940) by Clarence W Dawson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086186/jug-c-1940-clarence-dawsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848899/watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1940) by Van Silvay
Pitcher (c. 1940) by Van Silvay
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086457/pitcher-c-1940-van-silvayFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor teacup, editable remix design
Watercolor teacup, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10849040/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1940) by Van Silvay
Pitcher (c. 1940) by Van Silvay
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086461/pitcher-c-1940-van-silvayFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor teacup png element, editable remix design
Watercolor teacup png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848776/watercolor-teacup-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Toleware Coffee Pot (c. 1940) by Charles Henning
Toleware Coffee Pot (c. 1940) by Charles Henning
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086991/toleware-coffee-pot-c-1940-charles-henningFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, remix design
Editable watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885811/editable-watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-remix-designView license
Flip Glass (c. 1940) by Raymond Neumann
Flip Glass (c. 1940) by Raymond Neumann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085880/flip-glass-c-1940-raymond-neumannFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor teacup, editable remix design
Watercolor teacup, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885843/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView license
Covered Mug (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
Covered Mug (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070060/covered-mug-c-1936-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, remix design
Editable watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10849177/editable-watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-remix-designView license
Cream Pitcher (1936) by Janet Riza
Cream Pitcher (1936) by Janet Riza
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070192/cream-pitcher-1936-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor teacup, remix design
Editable watercolor teacup, remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10699915/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss
Pitcher (c. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089554/pitcher-c-1940-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10886112/watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Lamp (c. 1940) by Frank Fumagalli
Lamp (c. 1940) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086233/lamp-c-1940-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor teacup png element, editable remix design
Watercolor teacup png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848523/watercolor-teacup-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1940) by Van Silvay
Pitcher (c. 1940) by Van Silvay
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086458/pitcher-c-1940-van-silvayFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor teacup, remix design
Editable watercolor teacup, remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10886067/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView license
Crock (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
Crock (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089351/crock-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor teacup, editable remix design
Watercolor teacup, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10886151/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView license
Crockery Pitcher (c. 1940) by Lucille Manson
Crockery Pitcher (c. 1940) by Lucille Manson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089372/crockery-pitcher-c-1940-lucille-mansonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor teacup, editable remix design
Watercolor teacup, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10849274/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView license
Platform Rocker (c. 1940) by Ursula Lauderdale
Platform Rocker (c. 1940) by Ursula Lauderdale
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086482/platform-rocker-c-1940-ursula-lauderdaleFree Image from public domain license
Ceramic mug mockup, editable design
Ceramic mug mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13211995/ceramic-mug-mockup-editable-designView license
Office High Stool (c. 1940) by Ursula Lauderdale
Office High Stool (c. 1940) by Ursula Lauderdale
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086425/office-high-stool-c-1940-ursula-lauderdaleFree Image from public domain license
Home decor sale Instagram post template
Home decor sale Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828367/home-decor-sale-instagram-post-templateView license
Mug (1935/1942) by Gertrude Lemberg
Mug (1935/1942) by Gertrude Lemberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061338/mug-19351942-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Creamer (c. 1940) by Richard Taylor
Creamer (c. 1940) by Richard Taylor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089316/creamer-c-1940-richard-taylorFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor dining table, editable remix design
Watercolor dining table, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10277469/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView license
Mug (1935/1942) by Philip Johnson
Mug (1935/1942) by Philip Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061335/mug-19351942-philip-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor dining table, editable remix design
Watercolor dining table, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10595979/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView license
Bowl (c. 1937) by Hugh Clarke
Bowl (c. 1937) by Hugh Clarke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073136/bowl-c-1937-hugh-clarkeFree Image from public domain license
Floral coffee cup mockup, editable design
Floral coffee cup mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8644706/floral-coffee-cup-mockup-editable-designView license
Vase (c. 1936) by Anna Aloisi
Vase (c. 1936) by Anna Aloisi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072278/vase-c-1936-anna-aloisiFree Image from public domain license