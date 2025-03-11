rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Eagle Sternpiece (c. 1940) by Alfred H Smith
Save
Edit Image
animalbirdartwatercolourgoldlogopublic domaineagle
Football club logo, editable sports template design
Football club logo, editable sports template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13687549/football-club-logo-editable-sports-template-designView license
Ornamental Carving: Eagle and Snake (c. 1940) by Alfred H Smith
Ornamental Carving: Eagle and Snake (c. 1940) by Alfred H Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086440/ornamental-carving-eagle-and-snake-c-1940-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain license
Football club logo, editable sports template design
Football club logo, editable sports template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13684688/football-club-logo-editable-sports-template-designView license
Ornamental Wood Carving: Eagle (c. 1940) by Harriette Gale
Ornamental Wood Carving: Eagle (c. 1940) by Harriette Gale
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086448/ornamental-wood-carving-eagle-c-1940-harriette-galeFree Image from public domain license
Join the military Instagram post template
Join the military Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10795710/join-the-military-instagram-post-templateView license
Metal Eagle (c. 1940) by Doris Hollingsworth
Metal Eagle (c. 1940) by Doris Hollingsworth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086350/metal-eagle-c-1940-doris-hollingsworthFree Image from public domain license
Thanks for serving Instagram post template
Thanks for serving Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10638439/thanks-for-serving-instagram-post-templateView license
Eagle (c. 1940) by John Collins
Eagle (c. 1940) by John Collins
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085767/eagle-c-1940-john-collinsFree Image from public domain license
Eagles Instagram post template
Eagles Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443629/eagles-instagram-post-templateView license
Stern Piece (c. 1939) by Laura Bilodeau
Stern Piece (c. 1939) by Laura Bilodeau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084767/stern-piece-c-1939-laura-bilodeauFree Image from public domain license
Editable eagle bird design element set
Editable eagle bird design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301443/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView license
Candle Sconce (c. 1936) by E Boyd
Candle Sconce (c. 1936) by E Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064507/candle-sconce-c-1936-boydFree Image from public domain license
Editable eagle bird design element set
Editable eagle bird design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301338/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView license
Metal Eagle (c. 1940) by Zabelle Missirian
Metal Eagle (c. 1940) by Zabelle Missirian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086346/metal-eagle-c-1940-zabelle-missirianFree Image from public domain license
Editable eagle bird design element set
Editable eagle bird design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301847/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView license
Stern Board (c. 1940) by Mary E Humes
Stern Board (c. 1940) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086848/stern-board-c-1940-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Editable eagle bird design element set
Editable eagle bird design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301306/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView license
Paperweight (c. 1940) by Roberta Spicer
Paperweight (c. 1940) by Roberta Spicer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089487/paperweight-c-1940-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain license
Editable eagle bird design element set
Editable eagle bird design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301337/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView license
Sewing Bird (1940) by John H Tercuzzi
Sewing Bird (1940) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086678/sewing-bird-1940-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Editable eagle bird design element set
Editable eagle bird design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301361/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView license
Eagle (c. 1938) by Jane Iverson
Eagle (c. 1938) by Jane Iverson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079765/eagle-c-1938-jane-iversonFree Image from public domain license
Editable eagle bird design element set
Editable eagle bird design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301360/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView license
Flatiron Stand (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Flatiron Stand (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085882/flatiron-stand-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Editable eagle bird design element set
Editable eagle bird design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301601/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView license
Unframed Birth Certificate (c. 1940) by Edward White
Unframed Birth Certificate (c. 1940) by Edward White
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087043/unframed-birth-certificate-c-1940-edward-whiteFree Image from public domain license
Editable eagle bird design element set
Editable eagle bird design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301846/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView license
Small Ship's Billet Head (c. 1939) by Alfred H Smith
Small Ship's Billet Head (c. 1939) by Alfred H Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084703/small-ships-billet-head-c-1939-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain license
Editable eagle bird design element set
Editable eagle bird design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301442/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView license
Toy Bank: Eagle (c. 1940) by William High
Toy Bank: Eagle (c. 1940) by William High
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087008/toy-bank-eagle-c-1940-william-highFree Image from public domain license
Editable eagle bird design element set
Editable eagle bird design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301604/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView license
Jar (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
Jar (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086169/jar-c-1940-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Editable eagle bird design element set
Editable eagle bird design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301310/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView license
Firemark (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Firemark (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085838/firemark-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Editable eagle bird design element set
Editable eagle bird design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301303/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView license
Jelly Mold (c. 1940) by George H Alexander
Jelly Mold (c. 1940) by George H Alexander
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086165/jelly-mold-c-1940-george-alexanderFree Image from public domain license
Eagle animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
Eagle animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661606/eagle-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView license
Toy Bank: Eagle (c. 1940) by Clarence W Dawson
Toy Bank: Eagle (c. 1940) by Clarence W Dawson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087007/toy-bank-eagle-c-1940-clarence-dawsonFree Image from public domain license
Eagle animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
Eagle animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661620/eagle-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView license
Built-in Cupboard and Drawers (c. 1937) by Alfred H Smith
Built-in Cupboard and Drawers (c. 1937) by Alfred H Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073247/built-in-cupboard-and-drawers-c-1937-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain license