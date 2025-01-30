Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageswordartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingsphotoantiqueDrying Rack (c. 1940) by Mary HansenOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 829 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2828 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarGrand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView licenseCandlestick (c. 1940) by Mary Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085486/candlestick-c-1940-mary-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseVintage chair collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseUmbrella Stand (c. 1940) by Ernest Busenbark and John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087044/umbrella-stand-c-1940-ernest-busenbark-and-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758528/flea-market-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseMirror Stand (1940) by Harry Eismanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086359/mirror-stand-1940-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCobbler's Table with Candle Stand (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterlinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065161/cobblers-table-with-candle-stand-c-1936-ella-josephine-sterlingFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseTilt-top Table (c. 1936) by Francis Borellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072118/tilt-top-table-c-1936-francis-borelliFree Image from public domain licenseWhite picture frame mockup, editable vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10932638/white-picture-frame-mockup-editable-vintage-designView licenseFlat Iron Holder (c. 1940) by Donald Hardinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085868/flat-iron-holder-c-1940-donald-hardingFree Image from public domain licenseTattoos inspiration poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21357485/tattoos-inspiration-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseSpur (c. 1940) by Robert W R Taylorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086818/spur-c-1940-robert-taylorFree Image from public domain licenseFlash tattoos poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475065/flash-tattoos-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseDesk (c. 1940) by Marie Alainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085611/desk-c-1940-marie-alainFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseTrammel (c. 1939) by Mary Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084986/trammel-c-1939-mary-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseCandle Table (c. 1940) by David S De Vaulthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085514/candle-table-c-1940-david-vaultFree Image from public domain licenseDragon poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475060/dragon-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseFlat Iron Stand (c. 1940) by Cora Parkerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085878/flat-iron-stand-c-1940-cora-parkerFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseCopper-studded Door (One of a Pair) (c. 1939) by Mary Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083175/copper-studded-door-one-pair-c-1939-mary-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCarved Cross - Grave (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073440/carved-cross-grave-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseMake Art Your Hobby poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597471/make-art-your-hobby-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBootjack (c. 1940) by Marius Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088981/bootjack-c-1940-marius-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView licenseTable (c. 1940) by Jack Williamsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086924/table-c-1940-jack-williamsonFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseFour Post Bed (c. 1940) by David S De Vaulthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085904/four-post-bed-c-1940-david-vaultFree Image from public domain licensePottery masterclass poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879369/pottery-masterclass-poster-templateView licenseWooden Cross (c. 1940) by George Filehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087227/wooden-cross-c-1940-george-fileFree Image from public domain licenseKid's art class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597630/kids-art-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTable (c. 1940) by Jack Bochnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086917/table-c-1940-jack-bochnerFree Image from public domain licenseAntique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079965/image-art-watercolour-buildingView licenseHanging Closet (c. 1940) by Ernest A Towers Jrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086018/hanging-closet-c-1940-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain licenseWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licenseBlock-front Secretary (walnut) (c. 1940) by John Hallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088948/block-front-secretary-walnut-c-1940-john-hallFree Image from public domain license