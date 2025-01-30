rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Drying Rack (c. 1940) by Mary Hansen
Save
Edit Image
swordartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingsphotoantique
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView license
Candlestick (c. 1940) by Mary Hansen
Candlestick (c. 1940) by Mary Hansen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085486/candlestick-c-1940-mary-hansenFree Image from public domain license
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Umbrella Stand (c. 1940) by Ernest Busenbark and John H Tercuzzi
Umbrella Stand (c. 1940) by Ernest Busenbark and John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087044/umbrella-stand-c-1940-ernest-busenbark-and-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758528/flea-market-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Mirror Stand (1940) by Harry Eisman
Mirror Stand (1940) by Harry Eisman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086359/mirror-stand-1940-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Cobbler's Table with Candle Stand (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
Cobbler's Table with Candle Stand (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065161/cobblers-table-with-candle-stand-c-1936-ella-josephine-sterlingFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Tilt-top Table (c. 1936) by Francis Borelli
Tilt-top Table (c. 1936) by Francis Borelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072118/tilt-top-table-c-1936-francis-borelliFree Image from public domain license
White picture frame mockup, editable vintage design
White picture frame mockup, editable vintage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10932638/white-picture-frame-mockup-editable-vintage-designView license
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1940) by Donald Harding
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1940) by Donald Harding
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085868/flat-iron-holder-c-1940-donald-hardingFree Image from public domain license
Tattoos inspiration poster template, editable design and text
Tattoos inspiration poster template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21357485/tattoos-inspiration-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView license
Spur (c. 1940) by Robert W R Taylor
Spur (c. 1940) by Robert W R Taylor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086818/spur-c-1940-robert-taylorFree Image from public domain license
Flash tattoos poster template, editable design and text
Flash tattoos poster template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475065/flash-tattoos-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView license
Desk (c. 1940) by Marie Alain
Desk (c. 1940) by Marie Alain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085611/desk-c-1940-marie-alainFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Trammel (c. 1939) by Mary Hansen
Trammel (c. 1939) by Mary Hansen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084986/trammel-c-1939-mary-hansenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Candle Table (c. 1940) by David S De Vault
Candle Table (c. 1940) by David S De Vault
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085514/candle-table-c-1940-david-vaultFree Image from public domain license
Dragon poster template, editable design and text
Dragon poster template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475060/dragon-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView license
Flat Iron Stand (c. 1940) by Cora Parker
Flat Iron Stand (c. 1940) by Cora Parker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085878/flat-iron-stand-c-1940-cora-parkerFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Copper-studded Door (One of a Pair) (c. 1939) by Mary Hansen
Copper-studded Door (One of a Pair) (c. 1939) by Mary Hansen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083175/copper-studded-door-one-pair-c-1939-mary-hansenFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Carved Cross - Grave (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Carved Cross - Grave (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073440/carved-cross-grave-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Make Art Your Hobby poster template, editable text and design
Make Art Your Hobby poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597471/make-art-your-hobby-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Bootjack (c. 1940) by Marius Hansen
Bootjack (c. 1940) by Marius Hansen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088981/bootjack-c-1940-marius-hansenFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView license
Table (c. 1940) by Jack Williamson
Table (c. 1940) by Jack Williamson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086924/table-c-1940-jack-williamsonFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Four Post Bed (c. 1940) by David S De Vault
Four Post Bed (c. 1940) by David S De Vault
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085904/four-post-bed-c-1940-david-vaultFree Image from public domain license
Pottery masterclass poster template
Pottery masterclass poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879369/pottery-masterclass-poster-templateView license
Wooden Cross (c. 1940) by George File
Wooden Cross (c. 1940) by George File
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087227/wooden-cross-c-1940-george-fileFree Image from public domain license
Kid's art class poster template, editable text and design
Kid's art class poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597630/kids-art-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Table (c. 1940) by Jack Bochner
Table (c. 1940) by Jack Bochner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086917/table-c-1940-jack-bochnerFree Image from public domain license
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079965/image-art-watercolour-buildingView license
Hanging Closet (c. 1940) by Ernest A Towers Jr
Hanging Closet (c. 1940) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086018/hanging-closet-c-1940-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Block-front Secretary (walnut) (c. 1940) by John Hall
Block-front Secretary (walnut) (c. 1940) by John Hall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088948/block-front-secretary-walnut-c-1940-john-hallFree Image from public domain license