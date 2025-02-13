rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Elementary School Bell (1940) by William Kieckhofel
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolorpublic domainpaintingsschoolphotowheelantique
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Dinner Bell (1940) by William Kieckhofel
Dinner Bell (1940) by William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085625/dinner-bell-1940-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain license
Childcare center poster template, editable text and design
Childcare center poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597872/childcare-center-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Missal Stand (c. 1940) by William Kieckhofel
Missal Stand (c. 1940) by William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086365/missal-stand-c-1940-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain license
School admission Instagram post template, editable text
School admission Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723978/school-admission-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Detail, Side of Confessional (1937) by William Kieckhofel
Detail, Side of Confessional (1937) by William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074334/detail-side-confessional-1937-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain license
Art magazine book cover template
Art magazine book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14664544/art-magazine-book-cover-templateView license
Missal Stand (c. 1940) by William Kieckhofel
Missal Stand (c. 1940) by William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086358/missal-stand-c-1940-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain license
Back to school sale Instagram post template, editable text
Back to school sale Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9751184/back-school-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Sant de Retablo (1939/1940) by Robert W R Taylor and William Kieckhofel
Sant de Retablo (1939/1940) by Robert W R Taylor and William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084493/sant-retablo-19391940-robert-taylor-and-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain license
Kids toy poster template
Kids toy poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13287022/kids-toy-poster-templateView license
Wine Shop Emblem (c. 1940) by William Kieckhofel and Edith Towner
Wine Shop Emblem (c. 1940) by William Kieckhofel and Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087217/wine-shop-emblem-c-1940-william-kieckhofel-and-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Mona Lisa gold frame, editable background design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.
Mona Lisa gold frame, editable background design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057028/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-artView license
Wash Cabinet, with Marble Top and Semi-back (1937/1940) by Geoffrey Holt and William Kieckhofel
Wash Cabinet, with Marble Top and Semi-back (1937/1940) by Geoffrey Holt and William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078052/image-art-watercolour-furnitureFree Image from public domain license
Mona Lisa collage element, customizable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.
Mona Lisa collage element, customizable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072441/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-artView license
Quilt (Corner) (c. 1940) by William Kieckhofel
Quilt (Corner) (c. 1940) by William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086592/quilt-corner-c-1940-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain license
Kids toy Instagram story template
Kids toy Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13287074/kids-toy-instagram-story-templateView license
Detail, Front of Confessional (1937) by William Kieckhofel
Detail, Front of Confessional (1937) by William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074344/detail-front-confessional-1937-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain license
Institution of arts logo editable Facebook post template, original art illustration from Wassily Kandinsky
Institution of arts logo editable Facebook post template, original art illustration from Wassily Kandinsky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050396/png-person-artsView license
Ceiling Decorations (c. 1940) by William Kieckhofel
Ceiling Decorations (c. 1940) by William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085531/ceiling-decorations-c-1940-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain license
Kids toy post template, editable social media design
Kids toy post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602199/kids-toy-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Detail, Side of Confessional (1937) by William Kieckhofel
Detail, Side of Confessional (1937) by William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074333/detail-side-confessional-1937-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain license
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView license
Ceiling Decoration (c. 1940) by William Kieckhofel
Ceiling Decoration (c. 1940) by William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085536/ceiling-decoration-c-1940-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain license
Mona Lisa gold frame, editable background design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.
Mona Lisa gold frame, editable background design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9074977/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-artView license
Ceremonial Candlestick (Ecclesiastical Furniture) (c. 1941) by William Kieckhofel
Ceremonial Candlestick (Ecclesiastical Furniture) (c. 1941) by William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087466/image-cross-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain license
Back to school poster template, editable text and design
Back to school poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12593396/back-school-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Candle Holder (c. 1940) by William Kieckhofel
Candle Holder (c. 1940) by William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085453/candle-holder-c-1940-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain license
Mona Lisa gold frame, editable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.
Mona Lisa gold frame, editable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9074881/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-artView license
Candle Holder (c. 1940) by William Kieckhofel
Candle Holder (c. 1940) by William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085457/candle-holder-c-1940-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain license
Art school logo, editable business branding template design
Art school logo, editable business branding template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13644819/art-school-logo-editable-business-branding-template-designView license
Decorations on Reredos and Sanctuary Walls (1940) by William Kieckhofel
Decorations on Reredos and Sanctuary Walls (1940) by William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085591/decorations-reredos-and-sanctuary-walls-1940-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain license
Kids toy blog banner template
Kids toy blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13286947/kids-toy-blog-banner-templateView license
Cow Bell (c. 1940) by Georgina King
Cow Bell (c. 1940) by Georgina King
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089298/cow-bell-c-1940-georgina-kingFree Image from public domain license
Mona Lisa paper note background, customizable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.
Mona Lisa paper note background, customizable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056925/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-artView license
Chair (1941) by William Kieckhofel
Chair (1941) by William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087490/chair-1941-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain license
Mona Lisa paper note background, customizable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.
Mona Lisa paper note background, customizable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072538/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-artView license
Church Bell (1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Church Bell (1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089103/church-bell-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Student blog poster template
Student blog poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050065/student-blog-poster-templateView license
Iron Grille (1941) by William Kieckhofel
Iron Grille (1941) by William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087863/iron-grille-1941-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain license