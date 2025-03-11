Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourbuildingpublic domainpaintingsclocktowerarchitectureEli Terry Clock (1940) by Herman O StrohOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 910 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3105 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor aesthetic town, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473313/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseMechanism of Eli Terry Clock (1940) by Herman O Strohhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086328/mechanism-eli-terry-clock-1940-herman-strohFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11177940/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView licenseShelf Clock (c. 1938) by Therkel Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081519/shelf-clock-c-1938-therkel-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11226889/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView licensePipe Wrench (1940) by Herman O Strohhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089530/pipe-wrench-1940-herman-strohFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11224571/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView licenseSmoothing Plane (1940) by Herman O Strohhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086782/smoothing-plane-1940-herman-strohFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11226950/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView licenseSled Starting Hook (1940) by Herman O Strohhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086746/sled-starting-hook-1940-herman-strohFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473315/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseCalking Chisel Used in Milwaukee Ship Yard (1940) by Herman O Strohhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085450/calking-chisel-used-milwaukee-ship-yard-1940-herman-strohFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sunset London, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10481253/watercolor-sunset-london-editable-remix-designView licenseHanging Closet (c. 1940) by Ernest A Towers Jrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086018/hanging-closet-c-1940-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sunset London, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11471524/watercolor-sunset-london-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseShelf Clock (c. 1938) by Frank Wengerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081513/shelf-clock-c-1938-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sunset London, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710639/watercolor-sunset-london-editable-remix-designView licenseTall Clock (c. 1938) by Lawrence Phillipshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081893/tall-clock-c-1938-lawrence-phillipsFree Image from public domain licensePNG trapezoid shape mockup element, retro Bauhaus pattern transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9759548/png-abstract-collage-element-colorfulView licenseChild's Rocking Chair (c. 1942) by Herman O Strohhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088557/childs-rocking-chair-c-1942-herman-strohFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic town mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11227112/aesthetic-town-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseMantel Clock (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075784/mantel-clock-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic town mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11226073/aesthetic-town-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseHay Knife (1938) by Herman O Strohhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080197/hay-knife-1938-herman-strohFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman driving, editable vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346311/victorian-woman-driving-editable-vintage-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSteeple Clock (1938) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081767/steeple-clock-1938-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseAcoustic songs blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12494426/acoustic-songs-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseYellow Stoneware Jug (1941) by Herman O Strohhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088437/yellow-stoneware-jug-1941-herman-strohFree Image from public domain licenseAcoustic songs poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12494276/acoustic-songs-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseStrap Hinge for Door (1939) by Herman O Strohhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084817/strap-hinge-for-door-1939-herman-strohFree Image from public domain licenseAcoustic songs Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12494319/acoustic-songs-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseMarking Gauge for Barrels (1939) by Herman O Strohhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083976/marking-gauge-for-barrels-1939-herman-strohFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor people collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9323988/editable-watercolor-people-collage-remixView licensePainted Clock (1940) by John Koehlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089485/painted-clock-1940-john-koehlFree Image from public domain licenseSunset London mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10481268/sunset-london-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseWick Trimmer (1941) by Herman O Strohhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088399/wick-trimmer-1941-herman-strohFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman driving, editable vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9325555/victorian-woman-driving-editable-vintage-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseShelf Clock (c. 1938) by James Fisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081507/shelf-clock-c-1938-james-fisherFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building exterior, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10791108/watercolor-building-exterior-editable-remix-designView licenseEmbroidery (c. 1941) by Herman O Strohhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087739/embroidery-c-1941-herman-strohFree Image from public domain license