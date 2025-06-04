Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainclothingdrawingpaintingssketchphotoEmbroidered Bolero Jacket (c. 1940) by Hal BlakeleyOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 928 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3168 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCut Tin Candleholder (1940) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089388/cut-tin-candleholder-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseCut Tin Picture Frame (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089387/cut-tin-picture-frame-c-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJacket and Pants (c. 1938) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080344/jacket-and-pants-c-1938-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseSpur (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086814/spur-c-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseBaby's Shoe (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085361/babys-shoe-c-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseSpur (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086803/spur-c-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseDepression png sticker, mixed media editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8703480/depression-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-designView licenseStone Doorway, Carved (1940) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086873/stone-doorway-carved-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePulpit (1940) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086553/pulpit-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9343428/keep-learning-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVestment Chest (1940) by Hal Blakeley and Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087077/vestment-chest-1940-hal-blakeley-and-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBurse and Chalice Veil (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeley and Josephine C Romanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089053/burse-and-chalice-veil-c-1940-hal-blakeley-and-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView licenseCandleholder (Candelero) Cut Tin (1940) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085455/candleholder-candelero-cut-tin-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCandleholder (Candelero) Cut Tin (1940) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085459/candleholder-candelero-cut-tin-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll - "Rachel" (c. 1941) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087693/doll-rachel-c-1941-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseBolero (c. 1936) by Josephine C Romanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064388/bolero-c-1936-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBracket, for Wall (Ecclesiastical) (1939) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082792/bracket-for-wall-ecclesiastical-1939-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBolero Jacket (c. 1937) by Syrena Swansonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073057/bolero-jacket-c-1937-syrena-swansonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseFlask (c. 1941) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087765/flask-c-1941-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at field, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10416314/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll - "Florence" (c. 1941) by Hal Blakeley and Josephine C Romanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087704/doll-florence-c-1941-hal-blakeley-and-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseMan's Bolero (c. 1936) by Syrena Swansonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067015/mans-bolero-c-1936-syrena-swansonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseMap: California Land Grant Study (1935/1942) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061189/map-california-land-grant-study-19351942-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain license