Embroidery Detail (c. 1940) by Emily Gierman
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Beaded Bag (c. 1940) by Robert Stewart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085394/beaded-bag-c-1940-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain license
Chinese language book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14403132/chinese-language-book-cover-templateView license
Beaded Bag (c. 1940) by George E Rhone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085393/beaded-bag-c-1940-george-rhoneFree Image from public domain license
Elegant linen drawstring bag mockup, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21529880/elegant-linen-drawstring-bag-mockup-customizable-designView license
Knit Beaded Bag (c. 1938) by Dolores Haupt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080468/knit-beaded-bag-c-1938-dolores-hauptFree Image from public domain license
New collection Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12718142/new-collection-instagram-post-templateView license
Printed Textile (c. 1940) by Joseph Lubrano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086541/printed-textile-c-1940-joseph-lubranoFree Image from public domain license
Autumn sale poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596447/autumn-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Purse (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086567/purse-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Editable shawl scarf mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786744/editable-shawl-scarf-mockupView license
Coverlet (Detail of Bluebird) (c. 1941) by Adolph Opstad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087611/coverlet-detail-bluebird-c-1941-adolph-opstadFree Image from public domain license
Big sale Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12717055/big-sale-instagram-post-templateView license
Quilt (c. 1938) by Frank Gutting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081194/quilt-c-1938-frank-guttingFree Image from public domain license
New collection poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13284348/new-collection-poster-templateView license
Quilt (c. 1939) by Catherine Fowler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084360/quilt-c-1939-catherine-fowlerFree Image from public domain license
Editable women's handbag mockup, vintage flower print design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867234/png-apparel-mockup-artView license
Purse (c. 1936) by Mabel Ritter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068110/purse-c-1936-mabel-ritterFree Image from public domain license
Sandwich illustration, digital art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12236536/sandwich-illustration-digital-art-editable-designView license
Purse (c. 1936) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068129/purse-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
New collection Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13284193/new-collection-instagram-story-templateView license
Quilt Applique Pattern (c. 1939) by Maud M Holme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084390/quilt-applique-pattern-c-1939-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain license
New collection Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12718554/new-collection-instagram-post-templateView license
Beaded Bag (c. 1936) by James McLellan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064240/beaded-bag-c-1936-james-mclellanFree Image from public domain license
Sunflower paper craft blue background editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12235101/sunflower-paper-craft-blue-background-editable-designView license
Applique Linen Panel (1935/1942) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058821/applique-linen-panel-19351942-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Shipping orders, colorful 3d editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7707520/shipping-orders-colorful-editable-designView license
Handwoven Table Cover (c. 1940) by Maud M Holme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086024/handwoven-table-cover-c-1940-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain license
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView license
Hooked Rug (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066439/hooked-rug-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Meowy Christmas Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722631/meowy-christmas-instagram-post-templateView license
Beaded Bag (c. 1941) by Dolores Haupt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087328/beaded-bag-c-1941-dolores-hauptFree Image from public domain license
Couple's hiking Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597468/couples-hiking-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Applique Coverlet (Detail) (1941) by Adolph Opstad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087297/applique-coverlet-detail-1941-adolph-opstadFree Image from public domain license
Cooking show Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596455/cooking-show-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Beaded Bag (c. 1938) by Ralph Atkinson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078585/beaded-bag-c-1938-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain license
New collection blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13284557/new-collection-blog-banner-templateView license
Pocket (c. 1936) by Rosalia Lane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068021/pocket-c-1936-rosalia-laneFree Image from public domain license
Green duffle bag mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13200673/green-duffle-bag-mockup-editable-designView license
Linen Towel (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075715/linen-towel-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license