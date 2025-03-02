rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Fence (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Save
Edit Image
plantpatterncrossartwatercolourpublic domainfencepaintings
Kids garden club Instagram post template, editable text
Kids garden club Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563148/kids-garden-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Firemark (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Firemark (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085834/firemark-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Green thumbs club Instagram post template, editable text
Green thumbs club Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12555451/green-thumbs-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Miner's Candlestick (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Miner's Candlestick (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086343/miners-candlestick-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor horse foal, editable remix design
Watercolor horse foal, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203886/watercolor-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView license
Firemark (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Firemark (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085838/firemark-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor horse foal, editable remix design
Watercolor horse foal, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203785/watercolor-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView license
Horse Hobble (c. 1941) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Horse Hobble (c. 1941) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087841/horse-hobble-c-1941-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor horse foal, editable remix design
Watercolor horse foal, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10385332/watercolor-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView license
Firemark (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Firemark (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085835/firemark-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor horse foal, editable remix design
Watercolor horse foal, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10387113/watercolor-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView license
Spur (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Spur (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086806/spur-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor horse foal, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor horse foal, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11454570/watercolor-horse-foal-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Flatiron Stand (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Flatiron Stand (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085882/flatiron-stand-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor horse foal, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor horse foal, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11454558/watercolor-horse-foal-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Leather Shoe (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Leather Shoe (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086267/leather-shoe-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Little girl in garden png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Little girl in garden png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563980/little-girl-garden-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Lantern (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Lantern (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086232/lantern-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
horse foal mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
horse foal mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10385344/horse-foal-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView license
Snare Drum (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Snare Drum (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086779/snare-drum-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
horse foal mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
horse foal mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10387127/horse-foal-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView license
Miner's Chair - Hand Made (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Miner's Chair - Hand Made (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086344/miners-chair-hand-made-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Editable cottage garden design element set
Editable cottage garden design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15547058/editable-cottage-garden-design-element-setView license
Sandstone Holy Water Font (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Sandstone Holy Water Font (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086673/sandstone-holy-water-font-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Little girl in garden, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Little girl in garden, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563919/little-girl-garden-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Lavabo (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Lavabo (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086246/lavabo-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Little girl in garden, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Little girl in garden, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563931/little-girl-garden-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Bit (c. 1938) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Bit (c. 1938) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078660/bit-c-1938-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic wildlife background, drawing design
Aesthetic wildlife background, drawing design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694570/aesthetic-wildlife-background-drawing-designView license
Yoke for Oxen (1935/1942) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Yoke for Oxen (1935/1942) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064019/yoke-for-oxen-19351942-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor countryside garden design element set
Editable watercolor countryside garden design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15776078/editable-watercolor-countryside-garden-design-element-setView license
Firemark (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Firemark (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085837/firemark-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Editable charming cottage design element set
Editable charming cottage design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15595258/editable-charming-cottage-design-element-setView license
Spade Bit (c. 1936) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Spade Bit (c. 1936) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071744/spade-bit-c-1936-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196546/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Spade Bit (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Spade Bit (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084717/spade-bit-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10479041/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Spur and Rowel (1935/1942) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Spur and Rowel (1935/1942) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069634/spur-and-rowel-19351942-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Editable cottage garden design element set
Editable cottage garden design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15546871/editable-cottage-garden-design-element-setView license
Bar Bit (1935/1942) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Bar Bit (1935/1942) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059012/bar-bit-19351942-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license