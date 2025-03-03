rawpixel
Evening Cloak (c. 1940) by Mary Fitzgerald
Linen clothing brand Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14844995/linen-clothing-brand-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Petticoat (c. 1940) by Daniel Marshack
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089503/petticoat-c-1940-daniel-marshackFree Image from public domain license
Organic linen Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14845378/organic-linen-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Infant's Dress (c. 1938) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080309/infants-dress-c-1938-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
Branding Instagram post template, original art illustration from Maurice Pillard Verneuil, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23439156/image-flower-plant-aestheticView license
Apron (c. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085338/apron-c-1940-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Cotton clothing Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13126365/cotton-clothing-instagram-post-templateView license
Baby's Hood (c. 1940) by Clarence W Dawson and Margaret Golden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085365/babys-hood-c-1940-clarence-dawson-and-margaret-goldenFree Image from public domain license
Cotton clothing Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11902743/cotton-clothing-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Child's Coat & Bonnet (c. 1941) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087499/childs-coat-bonnet-c-1941-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Cotton clothing Instagram post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9744046/cotton-clothing-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Infant's Dress (c. 1938) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080312/infants-dress-c-1938-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
Linen shirt mockup, editable apparel & fashion
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826653/linen-shirt-mockup-editable-apparel-fashionView license
Dress (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065708/dress-c-1936-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain license
Cotton clothing blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9978244/cotton-clothing-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Infant's Dress (c. 1938) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080314/infants-dress-c-1938-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
Cotton clothing social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9978243/cotton-clothing-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
Prince Albert coat (c. 1941) by Lelah Nelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087949/prince-albert-coat-c-1941-lelah-nelsonFree Image from public domain license
Second-hand clothes Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12468118/second-hand-clothes-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Wedding Dress (c. 1940) by Mary Fitzgerald
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087164/wedding-dress-c-1940-mary-fitzgeraldFree Image from public domain license
Brown linen shirt mockup element, editable apparel & fashion
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826638/brown-linen-shirt-mockup-element-editable-apparel-fashionView license
Cape (c. 1941) by Edward Bashaw
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087433/cape-c-1941-edward-bashawFree Image from public domain license
Magazine page poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14821340/magazine-page-poster-template-editable-designView license
Woman's Coat (c. 1939) by Dorothea Mierisch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085269/womans-coat-c-1939-dorothea-mierischFree Image from public domain license
Shirt mockup, women's fashion, studio shoot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7648548/shirt-mockup-womens-fashion-studio-shootView license
Dress (c. 1938) by Julie C Brush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079703/dress-c-1938-julie-brushFree Image from public domain license
Editable linen shirt mockup, clothing design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12376782/editable-linen-shirt-mockup-clothing-designView license
Man's Coat & Waistcoat (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075771/mans-coat-waistcoat-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Linen collection Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14837879/linen-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Man's Great Coat (c. 1937) by Frederick Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075762/mans-great-coat-c-1937-frederick-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
Customer testimonial Twitter ad template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8242816/customer-testimonial-twitter-template-editable-textView license
Child's Coat (c. 1937) by Margaret Concha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073645/childs-coat-c-1937-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain license
Linen collection Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001614/linen-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Man's Great Coat (c. 1937) by Frederick Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075767/mans-great-coat-c-1937-frederick-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
Slow life living Instagram story template, editable design for social media
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931657/slow-life-living-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView license
Quilted Chest Protection (c. 1940) by Mary Fitzgerald
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086579/quilted-chest-protection-c-1940-mary-fitzgeraldFree Image from public domain license
Customer testimonial blog banner template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8252584/customer-testimonial-blog-banner-template-editable-designView license
Dolman (c. 1936) by Marie Mitchell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065574/dolman-c-1936-marie-mitchellFree Image from public domain license
Dress mockup, senior woman, studio shoot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7648399/dress-mockup-senior-woman-studio-shootView license
Dress (c. 1940) by Lester Kausch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085739/dress-c-1940-lester-kauschFree Image from public domain license