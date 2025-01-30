Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolorfurniturepublic domainpaintingschairphotoantiqueEmpire Chair (American) (c. 1940) by Genevieve SherlockOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 844 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2880 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage chair collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseEmpire Chair (c. 1940) by Genevieve Sherlockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085800/empire-chair-c-1940-genevieve-sherlockFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBoston Rocker (1940) by Genevieve Sherlockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088985/boston-rocker-1940-genevieve-sherlockFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758528/flea-market-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseHitchcock Chair (c. 1940) by Genevieve Sherlockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086070/hitchcock-chair-c-1940-genevieve-sherlockFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseHitchcock Chair (c. 1940) by Genevieve Sherlockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086056/hitchcock-chair-c-1940-genevieve-sherlockFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseBoston Rocker (c. 1940) by Genevieve Sherlockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088988/boston-rocker-c-1940-genevieve-sherlockFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView licenseSide Chair (1935/1942) by Genevieve Sherlockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062966/side-chair-19351942-genevieve-sherlockFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496071/flea-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHitchcock Chair (1935/1942) by Genevieve Sherlockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060857/hitchcock-chair-19351942-genevieve-sherlockFree Image from public domain licenseActivated Summer Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571793/activated-summer-instagram-post-templateView licenseHitchcock Chair (1935/1942) by Genevieve Sherlockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060860/hitchcock-chair-19351942-genevieve-sherlockFree Image from public domain licenseBaroque armchairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996509/baroque-armchairView licenseChair (1935/1942) by Genevieve Sherlockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059531/chair-19351942-genevieve-sherlockFree Image from public domain licenseAntique furniture auction Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614776/antique-furniture-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHitchcock Chair (1935/1942) by Genevieve Sherlockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060868/hitchcock-chair-19351942-genevieve-sherlockFree Image from public domain licenseAntique furniture auction Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18589486/antique-furniture-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRocking Armchair (c. 1940) by Georgine E Masonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086617/rocking-armchair-c-1940-georgine-masonFree Image from public domain licenseRelax Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571816/relax-instagram-post-templateView licenseSofa (c. 1940) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086799/sofa-c-1940-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor armchair design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239359/watercolor-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView licensePitcher (1935/1942) by Genevieve Sherlockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069449/pitcher-19351942-genevieve-sherlockFree Image from public domain licenseVintage leather armchair element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990203/vintage-leather-armchair-element-editable-design-setView licenseMiniature Chest (c. 1940) by Frank Grayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086361/miniature-chest-c-1940-frank-grayFree Image from public domain licenseBaroque armchair element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990205/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView licenseKitchen Range (c. 1940) by David Ramagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086208/kitchen-range-c-1940-david-ramageFree Image from public domain licenseBaroque armchair element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990206/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView licenseSettle-table (c. 1940) by Harry Eismanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086677/settle-table-c-1940-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain licenseBaroque armchair element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994520/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView licenseChair (frame) (c. 1940) by George C Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085549/chair-frame-c-1940-george-brownFree Image from public domain licenseBaroque armchair element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994504/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView licensePine Footstool (c. 1940) by Henry Moranhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089531/pine-footstool-c-1940-henry-moranFree Image from public domain licenseVintage leather armchair element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14989178/vintage-leather-armchair-element-editable-design-setView licenseFour Post Bed (c. 1940) by David S De Vaulthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085904/four-post-bed-c-1940-david-vaultFree Image from public domain licenseBaroque armchair element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14989181/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView licenseChest (c. 1940) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085584/chest-c-1940-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license