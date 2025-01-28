rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Feather Wreath (c. 1940) by Edith Towner and Marius Hansen
Save
Edit Image
patternartwatercolourfeatherpublic domainfoodplatepaintings
Watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848278/watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Feather Wreath Oval Frame (1935/1942) by Esther Hansen and Edith Towner
Feather Wreath Oval Frame (1935/1942) by Esther Hansen and Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060465/feather-wreath-oval-frame-19351942-esther-hansen-and-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor teacup, remix design
Editable watercolor teacup, remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885573/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView license
Tray (c. 1940) by Charles Roadman
Tray (c. 1940) by Charles Roadman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087024/tray-c-1940-charles-roadmanFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor teacup, editable remix design
Watercolor teacup, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885657/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView license
Wine Shop Emblem (c. 1940) by William Kieckhofel and Edith Towner
Wine Shop Emblem (c. 1940) by William Kieckhofel and Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087217/wine-shop-emblem-c-1940-william-kieckhofel-and-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, remix design
Editable watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885616/editable-watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-remix-designView license
Water Nozzle (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
Water Nozzle (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087117/water-nozzle-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor teacup, editable remix design
Watercolor teacup, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848390/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView license
Dish (c. 1940) by Henry Moran
Dish (c. 1940) by Henry Moran
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085643/dish-c-1940-henry-moranFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor teacup, remix design
Editable watercolor teacup, remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10691763/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView license
"Highboy" (Chest of Drawers) (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
"Highboy" (Chest of Drawers) (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085305/highboy-chest-drawers-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor teacup png element, editable remix design
Watercolor teacup png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848060/watercolor-teacup-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Quilt - "Double Star" (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
Quilt - "Double Star" (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086571/quilt-double-star-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor berry cake design element set
Editable watercolor berry cake design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15265085/editable-watercolor-berry-cake-design-element-setView license
Doll--"Hannah Hitch" (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
Doll--"Hannah Hitch" (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085655/doll-hannah-hitch-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Powder Horn (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
Powder Horn (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086528/powder-horn-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Pink peony round frame, editable watercolor flower design
Pink peony round frame, editable watercolor flower design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551818/pink-peony-round-frame-editable-watercolor-flower-designView license
Doll - "Mitio" (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
Doll - "Mitio" (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085663/doll-mitio-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor xx oval frame, editable flower design
Watercolor xx oval frame, editable flower design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11634216/watercolor-oval-frame-editable-flower-designView license
Ceiling Ornament, Sandstone (1940) by Edith Towner
Ceiling Ornament, Sandstone (1940) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085553/ceiling-ornament-sandstone-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Editable floral frame, watercolor pink peony design
Editable floral frame, watercolor pink peony design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11634217/editable-floral-frame-watercolor-pink-peony-designView license
Doll - "Annie Sampson" (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
Doll - "Annie Sampson" (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085657/doll-annie-sampson-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor pink peony flower frame, editable botanical design
Watercolor pink peony flower frame, editable botanical design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551813/watercolor-pink-peony-flower-frame-editable-botanical-designView license
Powder Horn (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
Powder Horn (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086524/powder-horn-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Tropical cafe poster template
Tropical cafe poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735454/tropical-cafe-poster-templateView license
Powder Horn (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
Powder Horn (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086525/powder-horn-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Editable oval floral frame, watercolor pink peony design
Editable oval floral frame, watercolor pink peony design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683474/editable-oval-floral-frame-watercolor-pink-peony-designView license
Pa. German Plate (c. 1936) by Charlotte Angus
Pa. German Plate (c. 1936) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067413/pa-german-plate-c-1936-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor pink peony flower frame, editable botanical design
Watercolor pink peony flower frame, editable botanical design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683463/watercolor-pink-peony-flower-frame-editable-botanical-designView license
Handkerchief (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
Handkerchief (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075122/handkerchief-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor red rose flower frame, editable botanical design
Watercolor red rose flower frame, editable botanical design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11554453/watercolor-red-rose-flower-frame-editable-botanical-designView license
Wall Painting: Restoration Drawing (1940) by Edith Towner
Wall Painting: Restoration Drawing (1940) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087104/wall-painting-restoration-drawing-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor rose flower frame, editable botanical design
Watercolor rose flower frame, editable botanical design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684101/watercolor-rose-flower-frame-editable-botanical-designView license
Pa. German Plate (c. 1936) by Albert Levone
Pa. German Plate (c. 1936) by Albert Levone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067430/pa-german-plate-c-1936-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain license
Red flower round frame, editable watercolor rose design
Red flower round frame, editable watercolor rose design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684103/red-flower-round-frame-editable-watercolor-rose-designView license
Pa. German Plate (c. 1937) by Albert Levone
Pa. German Plate (c. 1937) by Albert Levone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076147/pa-german-plate-c-1937-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain license
Editable oval floral frame, watercolor red rose design
Editable oval floral frame, watercolor red rose design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683699/editable-oval-floral-frame-watercolor-red-rose-designView license
Pa. German Plate (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
Pa. German Plate (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080820/pa-german-plate-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license